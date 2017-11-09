Menu
King Judah and Johnny Bigg make the perfect fit

STAR: Johnny Bigg's Riverlink store manager Matt Campbell, Judah Kelly and salesperson Skye McCoombes.
by Darren Hallesy

BEFORE he became a national celebrity after winning The Voice earlier this year, Judah Kelly loved to shop at Riverlink.

He'd often drive into Ipswich and get all his clothes at Johnny Bigg, a store that specialises in clothes for extra-large gentlemen.

It was the store manager at Riverlink who told his head office that Judah was a regular customer, and sent in a photo of the singer to his superiors. Now the singer who has just finished his first national tour has been announced as a brand ambassador and fashion model for the company.

Being an 8XL meant that Judah was limited in his choices for clothing, and it was a total no-brainer for him to accept the role as the face of the company.

"I always worn the stuff, since this shop in Riverlink opened three years ago I've been a customer," Judah said. "When I made the final 12 on the show, the production team asked me what brand I wore and I said Johnny Bigg, it's all I wear."

Store manager Matt Campbell gave his head office the idea earlier this year when Judah started to get some momentum on the hit show.

 

The singer who has just finished his first national tour.
"Judah came in one day and he was on The Voice, it was the early days," Matt said.

"I said to him 'why don't I take a photo?' and I can send it in for the company newsletter.

"So we did, and it went from there. Our marketing team were looking for ambassadors for the brand and they obviously liked the idea."

Judah had to do several shoots as a fashion model, a big change from doing album covers and publicity shots, and has been keeping busy since his first tour recently wrapped up.

"It was different doing photos as a fashion model, it felt weird, but heaps of fun. It was cool to see the finished product, it was easy for me.

"I'm one of these guys that walks in and says I like that, I'll take it, and I can't do that in K Mart as they don't stock my size.

"I've just got back from gigging in New Zealand which was really cool, and the next couple of months I'm taking a break as I'm 21 this week, but I am doing a telethon for Nine on the 18th, then it's all about the next tour, which will be rural and regional areas.

 

ESTEBAN LA TESSA

"The plan is to spend six months touring, playing everywhere from the top of Queensland down to the bottom of Victoria.

"People in these areas are more enthusiastic as they don't get acts in town every day like the capital cities. I've done a gig in Birdsville and they really appreciate it, which is what I like about it. I'm hoping to get Ipswich on the list, most definitely."

Winning The Voice does have the odd drawback though, as Judah is finding out.

"I'm desperately trying to find somewhere to live in Brisbane as I'm going to and from the airport so often it makes sense to move to Brisbane, but I can't convince a landlord that I have a steady income, which is really important to them before giving me a lease."

Being a celebrity doesn't open every door it seems, so if you know someone willing to rent a house or unit to our 'King Judah', please contact the Queensland Times and we'll pass on the details.

Topics:  fashion ipswich business johnny bigg judah kelly riverlink shopping centre the voice 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times
