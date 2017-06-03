'King Coburn' laces up the boots again for Ipswich

WARHORSE: Danny Coburn rips in for the Jets in 2009. He will be a crowd favourite when he lines up for Ipswich in the Legends of League clash tonight.

THE LEGACY of Ipswich Jets legend and former captain Danny Coburn will live on forever.

Jets chairman Steve Johnson has no doubt where the former lock forward and 256-game Jets stands in the pantheon of Ipswich Jets players.

"He is the king, King Coburn,” Johnson says of Coburn, who will play for Ipswich legends against Australian greats in the Legends of League clash tonight.

"If you measure it on contribution to the club, Danny Coburn is Jet number one.

"He is the most capped player in the club and second most in the Queensland Cup.

"He was at the club when it had a tough time, and Danny was the toughest of players in the toughest of times.

"Danny inspired young players to be better.

"He would work in the hot sun all day, have a 40 minute nap in his car, drink a gallon of water and then be the hardest trainer.

"He wasn't blessed with a lot of talent, but he committed to that talent as much as any player could.

"He loved the game and he loved the club.

"Danny didn't win a premiership but he cried with the boys in the sheds with the boys who did in 2015.

"He dug the well. A number of those boys had played with Danny and learned how to prepare to win from him.”

Danny Coburn and Kevin Walters commiserate after the 2008 grand final loss to Souths-Logan. QT File

Coburn played with the likes of Sam Martin and Keiron Lander who tasted success in 2015 and they certainly carried on his creed.

Coburn, a carpenter in Ipswich, had a choice to make as a young lad between pursuing baseball or rugby league.

"I'd played baseball on the Gold Coast and had a year with the Brisbane Bandits when they went to the grand final,” he says.

"I was playing footy at Beaudesert when the guys from the Jets called me in 1997 and asked me to come across and have a game.

"I stuck with Beauie that year but came across to the Jets in 1998 when Paul Srama was the coach.

"League was my first love. I'd played since I was nine. I tried a couple of times to give it away to concentrate on baseball but couldn't do it.”

Coburn carved out a career as a lock forward to be reckoned with.

"We had a lot of local boys, not big names, and we just stuck at it,” he says.

"There were tough times, but that made those good times even better.”

Coburn and the Jets lost the 2000 Queensland Cup grand final to a red hot Redcliffe outfit.

But the narrow 2008 decider loss to Souths-Logan at North Ipswich is the one that still sticks in the craw.

"That one still haunts me a little bit,” he says.

"But the boys finally did it a couple of years ago.

"They came through hard times as well and I was really proud they made it to the top.”

Coburn, who played under coaches like Kevin Walters, Gary Greinke and Trevor Gillmeister, finished with a Jets record 256 Queensland Cup games. He wanted to play on for Ipswich in 2011, but even the King didn't get the finish he wanted to his Broncos career.

"I felt like I had another year and it would have been nice to go close to Troy Lindsay's record, but that's footy,” he reflects.

Coburn had one final year with Brothers, but remained a one-club Q Cup man.

"I had a few offers to go to other clubs but I couldn't leave,” he says.

"I still think now about the good people I met and that I am still friends with.”

"The Jets was a massive part of my life. They were a great bunch of people and I really enjoyed my time.”

He will line up tonight with some good mates such as Chris Beattie and Andrew Walters.

"It will be good to catch up, real good,” he says.