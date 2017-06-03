23°
News

'King Coburn' laces up the boots again for Ipswich

Joel Gould
| 3rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
WARHORSE: Danny Coburn rips in for the Jets in 2009. He will be a crowd favourite when he lines up for Ipswich in the Legends of League clash tonight.
WARHORSE: Danny Coburn rips in for the Jets in 2009. He will be a crowd favourite when he lines up for Ipswich in the Legends of League clash tonight. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE LEGACY of Ipswich Jets legend and former captain Danny Coburn will live on forever.

Jets chairman Steve Johnson has no doubt where the former lock forward and 256-game Jets stands in the pantheon of Ipswich Jets players.

"He is the king, King Coburn,” Johnson says of Coburn, who will play for Ipswich legends against Australian greats in the Legends of League clash tonight.

"If you measure it on contribution to the club, Danny Coburn is Jet number one.

"He is the most capped player in the club and second most in the Queensland Cup.

"He was at the club when it had a tough time, and Danny was the toughest of players in the toughest of times.

"Danny inspired young players to be better.

"He would work in the hot sun all day, have a 40 minute nap in his car, drink a gallon of water and then be the hardest trainer.

"He wasn't blessed with a lot of talent, but he committed to that talent as much as any player could.

"He loved the game and he loved the club.

"Danny didn't win a premiership but he cried with the boys in the sheds with the boys who did in 2015.

"He dug the well. A number of those boys had played with Danny and learned how to prepare to win from him.”

Danny Coburn and Kevin Walters commiserate after the 2008 grand final loss to Souths-Logan.
Danny Coburn and Kevin Walters commiserate after the 2008 grand final loss to Souths-Logan. QT File

Coburn played with the likes of Sam Martin and Keiron Lander who tasted success in 2015 and they certainly carried on his creed.

Coburn, a carpenter in Ipswich, had a choice to make as a young lad between pursuing baseball or rugby league.

"I'd played baseball on the Gold Coast and had a year with the Brisbane Bandits when they went to the grand final,” he says.

"I was playing footy at Beaudesert when the guys from the Jets called me in 1997 and asked me to come across and have a game.

"I stuck with Beauie that year but came across to the Jets in 1998 when Paul Srama was the coach.

"League was my first love. I'd played since I was nine. I tried a couple of times to give it away to concentrate on baseball but couldn't do it.”

Coburn carved out a career as a lock forward to be reckoned with.

"We had a lot of local boys, not big names, and we just stuck at it,” he says.

"There were tough times, but that made those good times even better.”

Coburn and the Jets lost the 2000 Queensland Cup grand final to a red hot Redcliffe outfit.

But the narrow 2008 decider loss to Souths-Logan at North Ipswich is the one that still sticks in the craw.

"That one still haunts me a little bit,” he says.

"But the boys finally did it a couple of years ago.

"They came through hard times as well and I was really proud they made it to the top.”

Coburn, who played under coaches like Kevin Walters, Gary Greinke and Trevor Gillmeister, finished with a Jets record 256 Queensland Cup games. He wanted to play on for Ipswich in 2011, but even the King didn't get the finish he wanted to his Broncos career.

"I felt like I had another year and it would have been nice to go close to Troy Lindsay's record, but that's footy,” he reflects.

Coburn had one final year with Brothers, but remained a one-club Q Cup man.

"I had a few offers to go to other clubs but I couldn't leave,” he says.

"I still think now about the good people I met and that I am still friends with.”

"The Jets was a massive part of my life. They were a great bunch of people and I really enjoyed my time.”

He will line up tonight with some good mates such as Chris Beattie and Andrew Walters.

"It will be good to catch up, real good,” he says.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane bandits danny coburn ipswich jets queensland cup

Green light for mall demolition as CBD on cusp of works

Green light for mall demolition as CBD on cusp of works

Tender awarded to Hutchinson Builders and it is all systems go

City's racing future sealed as jockeys rejoice

RACING AHEAD: An artist's impression of the Bundamba Racetrack redevelopment.

$13 million package will change the face of Ipswich racing forever

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Local Partners

League legends doing great work off the field

Petero Civoniceva and other greats set to meet the fans at Riverlink

Ipswich BMX Club gets another big lift

HUGE BOOST: Ipswich BMX Club has received more good news with Ipswich City Council committing $7742 in sponsorship for this month's 2017 South Queensland Championships.

Ipswich City Council commits $7700 in sponsorship for major titles

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Best of Boonah on display

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year.

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

2024sqm + TWO TITLES in PRESTIGE SUBURB

8 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 4 1 2 $535,000

GRAND OLD HOME ON RARE HALF ACRE INNER CITY HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO SEPARATE TITLES ALLOW POTENTIAL FOR RE-ALIGNMENT or SUBDIVISION BRIEF WALK TO BOYS...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Are you looking for a Potential Development Opportunity?

16-22 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga 4306

Residential Land 0 0 1300000

18.426 Acres (7.46 hectares) $1.3million negotiable This acreage property is a standout, waiting to be snapped up by an astute Developer. Positioning of one...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

TWO STOREYS OF ROCK SOLID DEFENCE HOUSING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This top of the range family home delivers rock solid investor safety and reliability. Not only are you guaranteed $405 per week (plus CPI increases) come rain...

All the hard work has been done for you - Just move in and enjoy

8 Scarlet Street, Dalby 4405

House 3 2 3 Under Contract!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has received a no expense spared, stylish renovation whilst still capturing all the charm of a beautiful high set Queenslander.

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Revealing maps show sun setting on mining in Ipswich

REVEALING: Maps from 2011 and 2017 show the way mining has diminished in Ipswich over a six-year-period. The green represents exploration permits, red stands for mining lease and blue for mineral development licence.

Pahlke hails certainty for residents and 'Armageddon lifting'

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

A bowling alley or ice rink, just no more fast food: Readers

New development sparks Facebook debate

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!