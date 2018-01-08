Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Deadly snake found in Queensland home

Jamie Chapel of Chapel Pest Control, released a Mulga (King Brown) Snake after it being rescued from a residential home. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Jamie Chapel of Chapel Pest Control, released a Mulga (King Brown) Snake after it being rescued from a residential home. Picture: Alix Sweeney
by OLIVIA GRACE-CURRAN

A RARE and deadly snake has been removed from a Townsville home.

Chapel Pest Control and Snake Takeaway's Jamie Chapel removed the king brown, known as a mulga, from a garden shed in Kelso on Friday.

"The mulga is arguably the largest venomous snake in Australia and produces the most volume of venom in a bite," Mr Chapel said. "They are not actually a brown snake but are from the black snake family."

Mr Chapel said it was unusual for mulga snakes to be in the area, but several had recently been removed.

"The mulga snake is a rare capture in Townsville - maybe due to them being impacted by toads.

"Although a few have now been removed around Kelso, they are not a common species that is found."

Mr Chapel said warmer weather and breeding season meant more snakes were out and about.

"This time of year there is always an increase in snakes," he said.

"I have been removing snakes from all different places including backyards and inside houses."

Mr Chapel warned residents against removing snakes without contacting a licensed snake catcher.

"Not only is it illegal but it increases your chances of receiving a bite," he said. "On average 3000 bites are recorded each year in Australia and over 90 per cent of them are from people … trying to catch or kill them.

"They are important to the ecosystem as they are both predator and prey. Never try and remove one by yourself - always call someone."

Topics:  snake townsville

'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

Dancer's Paradise awaits in Mexico.

Essential back to school dates for 2018

Ipswich school students from across the region came together for the Music: Count Us In performance at North Ipswich Reserve. Students from Ipswich Central State School.

Count down is on until schools starts for the year

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

Labor’s negative gearing changes would not have had as big an impact as the government has appeared to suggest

“Overall, price changes are likely to be small," Treasury found.

Saleyard under investigation after outcry over horse welfare

THIRSTY: Two foals were given water by concerned onlookers.

Claim that horses left without adequate shade or water

Local Partners