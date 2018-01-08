Deadly snake found in Queensland home

Jamie Chapel of Chapel Pest Control, released a Mulga (King Brown) Snake after it being rescued from a residential home. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Jamie Chapel of Chapel Pest Control, released a Mulga (King Brown) Snake after it being rescued from a residential home. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A RARE and deadly snake has been removed from a Townsville home.

Chapel Pest Control and Snake Takeaway's Jamie Chapel removed the king brown, known as a mulga, from a garden shed in Kelso on Friday.

"The mulga is arguably the largest venomous snake in Australia and produces the most volume of venom in a bite," Mr Chapel said. "They are not actually a brown snake but are from the black snake family."

Mr Chapel said it was unusual for mulga snakes to be in the area, but several had recently been removed.

"The mulga snake is a rare capture in Townsville - maybe due to them being impacted by toads.

"Although a few have now been removed around Kelso, they are not a common species that is found."

Mr Chapel said warmer weather and breeding season meant more snakes were out and about.

"This time of year there is always an increase in snakes," he said.

"I have been removing snakes from all different places including backyards and inside houses."

Mr Chapel warned residents against removing snakes without contacting a licensed snake catcher.

"Not only is it illegal but it increases your chances of receiving a bite," he said. "On average 3000 bites are recorded each year in Australia and over 90 per cent of them are from people … trying to catch or kill them.

"They are important to the ecosystem as they are both predator and prey. Never try and remove one by yourself - always call someone."