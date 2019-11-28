King and Queen to carry Title hopes

ELITE LEADERSHIP: World number one Dylan Hennessey and wife Emily are hoping to announce Springfield’s arrival as a touch stronghold at this weekend’s State Cup.

TOUCH football royalty is set to spearhead the Springfield Stingers’ assault on this weekend’s inaugural Qld State Cup.

The number one ranked male player in the world, Dylan Hennessey, 32, and his partner in footy, wife Emily, 32, an Australian superstar in her own right, will lead the Stingers’ Mixed Open Division A line-up into the first ever tournament of its type.

Springfield will enter three age groups, including the 20s mixed, 30s mixed and the open mixed.

The Ipswich Touch Association will also field three teams, contesting the open men’s, 20s women and 40s women.

Hailed the king and queen of the touch world, the Hennesseys recently relocated to New Beith and connected with the Stingers.

Emily’s brother Matthew Hopkin, 28, and sister Samantha Hopkin, 30, will join them in the talent-rich side.

Both have also worn their country’s colours with pride. Matthew featured in the under-20 Aussie team and Samantha is a current member of the national women’s outfit.

The strong links within the squad do not end there.

With Samantha’s partner Joshua Glachan, 22, to also don the singlet, family spirit will be driving a united Springfield outfit’s maiden title campaign.

“It is a bit of a family affair,” Emily said eager to see what the closely-bonded unit is capable of achieving against unseen oppositions.

“It does make it special. Everyone has a good time together.”

Though Emily and Samantha grew up playing together for club, state and country, it will be the first time the rest of the squad has come together.

Not normally mixed players, the experienced group has assembled in the hope of putting the fledgling Springfield Association on the map.

“The other regions have been established for a long time,” Emily said.

“It is not going to be easy by any means. It depends on how the team performs on the day.”

It is an old adage that unified teams will always overcome those containing outstanding individuals.

The Stingers have the best of both worlds and with the globe’s best playmaker at the helm anything is possible.

The game plan is simple – get the ball to Dylan and watch him dazzle and deceive.

Queensland Touch has created the event to provide development and progression opportunities for senior touch football players in Queensland. Open to all Queensland affiliated associations and their members, some 100 teams have converged on the Gold Coast for the three-day carnival which begins today from noon and wraps up with finals on Sunday from 8am.

Games will run from 9.20am to 8pm on Saturday.

Queensland Touch Football estimates 3000 to 5000 people will attend the Coomera Sports Park throughout.

There are 16 divisions, including the Touch Football Specialised (TFS) class, which offers individuals with intellectual impairments the chance to participate in a modified version of touch football.

Organisers will also welcome several international and interstate teams, with associations from the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Japan to bolster the competition.

The Japan Touch Association team will be one to watch.

They have a nucleus of extremely high calibre players and finished third in the 2019 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year.

Ipswich Touch Association club secretary Brad Smith said the Japanese would be a force to be reckoned with and Ipswich would relish the chance to face them if it arose.

“The Japanese go so hard,” he said.

“They don’t stop to talk. They go a million miles an hour. But off the field they are the nicest people you will ever meet.”

Smith said it was great for players to experience facing quality opposition and everyone was looking forward to enjoying a post-match cultural exchange with the guests.

He said Queensland had not held a state championship for some years, so this tournament would represent a starting point for the untried Ipswich teams.

He said the State Cup was a timely initiative because it would offer players the chance to progress to the next level, test their skills and keep them involved in the sport into adulthood.

“It is great,” he said.

“Like I said we need opportunities for our players to turn from social into more competitive players.

“We are experiencing a period of growth and our teams are building.

“You always want to perform to the best of your ability but we probably don’t expect to win.”

Stalwart Toni Notley will lead Ipswich’s charge. Valued association officials will also assist the running of the carnival.

Smith said Notley’s 40s women’s side would be the association’s best chance of success.

“You can’t buy experience,” he said.

“They should do pretty well.”

The Ipswich Touch Association has covered nomination costs on behalf of players to encourage participation.