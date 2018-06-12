Kindy plans fun for major milestone

FUN TIMES: Current and former staff of the Roderick Street Community Pre School and Kindergarten are excited for their 50th anniversary celebrations later this year.

FAMILIES who started their education at the Roderick Street Community Preschool and Kindergarten over the past five decades will be invited to attend a special anniversary celebration later this year.

Educators have been busy preparing for their 50th birthday, which will see them open their doors to past students this September and

October.

The Kindergarten was first formed in 1968 by Rev Parkin and was called the Central Congregational Day Kindergarten. They operated out of 20 Roderick Street, Ipswich.

In 1974 the kindergarten was affiliated with the Creche and Kindergarten Association and then in 1984 they changed to the

name they operate under today.

In 2009 the kindergarten moved to Cribb Street in Sadliers Crossing, where they have continued to educate young minds.

Collette Doyle is one of the co directors of the centre, and said she hoped to see a big turnout of local people for the 50th anniversary.

"The current kindergarten staff and families are currently very busy planning for the 50th anniversary celebrations, set to take place in September and October this year,” she said.

"The first event will be a family friendly event held at the kindergarten on Saturday, September 15.

"All past, present and future families will be very welcome to attend and help share in the celebrations.

"Details of the event will be available on our Facebook page, Roderick Street Community Kindergarten.”

Mrs Doyle also said the "kindergarten committee had recently resigned a lease extension with their landlords, Ipswich Grammar School, and were very pleased to have some security for the next five years”.