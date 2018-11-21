Kindy kids sock it to heart disease

HEART: Lynette Rogers (second from left) with Zacharian, Samuel, Alicia and Alexander Blake .

HEART: Lynette Rogers (second from left) with Zacharian, Samuel, Alicia and Alexander Blake . Denesh Adolphus

IPSWICH Kindergarten children wore their hearts on their socks as they supported HeartKids with a crazy sock day.

Having an odd pair of socks didn't matter for the pupils at Ipswich Kindergarten Association as they helped raise money for HeartKids, a national not-for-profit charity dedicated to supporting children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease across Australia.

Ipswich Kindergarten Association director Lynette Rogers said she was very happy with the outcome and the support the children gave for such a good cause.

"This not only helps raise funds and awareness for such an important cause but it allows the children to recognise they are part of a community that helps one another and their actions are in fact making a difference,” Ms Rogers said.

Congenital heart disease is the most common birth abnormality, with eight babies born with a heart disease every day in Australia.

It is also the leading cause of death for Australian babies.

Alicia Blake, whose baby, Samuel, who was born with atrial septal defect and ventricular septal defect, said she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from Ms Rogers and the kindergarten.

Ms Blake wanted families going through similar situations to know they were not alone.