Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEART: Lynette Rogers (second from left) with Zacharian, Samuel, Alicia and Alexander Blake .
HEART: Lynette Rogers (second from left) with Zacharian, Samuel, Alicia and Alexander Blake . Denesh Adolphus
News

Kindy kids sock it to heart disease

by Denesh Adolphus
21st Nov 2018 12:00 AM

IPSWICH Kindergarten children wore their hearts on their socks as they supported HeartKids with a crazy sock day.

Having an odd pair of socks didn't matter for the pupils at Ipswich Kindergarten Association as they helped raise money for HeartKids, a national not-for-profit charity dedicated to supporting children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease across Australia.

Ipswich Kindergarten Association director Lynette Rogers said she was very happy with the outcome and the support the children gave for such a good cause.

"This not only helps raise funds and awareness for such an important cause but it allows the children to recognise they are part of a community that helps one another and their actions are in fact making a difference,” Ms Rogers said.

Congenital heart disease is the most common birth abnormality, with eight babies born with a heart disease every day in Australia.

It is also the leading cause of death for Australian babies.

Alicia Blake, whose baby, Samuel, who was born with atrial septal defect and ventricular septal defect, said she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from Ms Rogers and the kindergarten.

Ms Blake wanted families going through similar situations to know they were not alone.

Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Home on the horizon for 'supported independent living'

    premium_icon Home on the horizon for 'supported independent living'

    News WORK has started on a project to provide dedicated housing for people with a physical and intellectual disabilities.

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:31 AM
    Brothers bash, rob pokies winner in hotel room

    premium_icon Brothers bash, rob pokies winner in hotel room

    Crime Judge finds assault was not planned

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:11 AM
    Hammer blows draw blood, break bones in nasty home invasion

    premium_icon Hammer blows draw blood, break bones in nasty home invasion

    Crime Attack involved 'vigilantism'

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:11 AM
    Wakka Wakka man on 7000km message stick journey to PM

    premium_icon Wakka Wakka man on 7000km message stick journey to PM

    News His ultimate aim is to make a case for Aboriginal sovereignty

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:09 AM

    Local Partners