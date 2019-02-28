Kindy kids dig deep for worm farm project

WHEN the kids from Guardian Early Learning Centre at Augustine Heights began learning about sustainability, they made it their mission to convince their teachers to install worm farms.

Centre manager Meaghan Westwood said what the kids did next surprised her.

"The children were looking at ocean garbage trucks, looking at reusing and recycling, looking at ways how the rubbish came out of the water, and then they went on to look at other ways we can recycle," she said.

"That's when they started looking at worm farms, and asked if we could buy a worm farm.

"The kids then did three weeks of research on worm farms, on the benefits of a worm farm, what we would need to feed the worms, and what we would do with the worm wee.

"They then did a power point presentation with all the drawings and things they had sourced.

"When they asked us again if we could buy a worm farm, I contacted Bunnings. They actually do a program called I've Got Worms. A lady came out and presented that program to the children and then gave us three worm farms.

"I was really impressed with everything the kids did to get a worm farm."

"The kids are responsible for feeding the worms, making sure they have enough water and collecting the wee, which can be used as a natural fertiliser."