Kindy kids delight at The Cow Tripped Over the Moon

TRIP: Nayana Kumarapeli, Nathan Lowien and Lan Johnson with professor Stephen Winn at Springfield Library last week.

A GROUP of kindergarten children were excited to visit the USQ Springfield Library last week for National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS).

The annual campaign aims to encourage more young Australians to read and enjoy books.

USQ academics and library staff got into the spirit by dressing up and decorating the library for the reading of The Cow Tripped Over the Moon - the chosen picture book for NSS 2017.

Read by USQ lecturer (Education) Nathan Lowien, the Tony Wilson classic delighted children from local childcare centres Guardian Early Learning Centre and Kindy Patch.

They also enjoyed a performance by some of USQ's Education students who recreated the story using puppets and costumes.

USQ head of school (Teacher Education and Early Childhood) professor Stephen Winn said the university was happy to be involved in the national event.

"Supporting early literacy initiatives like NSS is a great way for the University to demonstrate best practices that guide children's learning and development,” Professor Winn said.

"It showed how our academics such as Dr Alice Brown, Kylie Meyer, Melissa Fanshawe, Jacqui MacDonald and Nathan Lowien are active practitioners and researchers in literacy education.

"It also allowed our students to get involved in a program they might be implementing themselves if they decide to work with children after they finish their degree.

"The students found it very insightful and valuable to both participate with, and observe, the children and their responses to the role playing and the story.”

Bachelor of Education (Primary) student William Lee said the NSS event was an excellent opportunity to enhance his personal and professional development.

"It was great to have an opportunity to put into practice pedagogical theories and reach out to children in the local community through integrating literacy and the arts,” Mr Lee said.

To learn more about studying Education at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/study/degrees/education.