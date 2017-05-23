Kindy kids to benefit from $14m funding package

COLLINGWOOD Park C&K Community Kindergarten will receive $15,000 to help give the region's tots the best start in life thanks to state government funding.



The kindy is one of almost 700 community organisations across Queensland, including 13 in Ipswich, to share in $14 million in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

"This money will be used to improve facilities in local communities including upgrades to facilities and buildings, and to purchase much-needed equipment," Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said.

"Among the successful applicants for funding in Round 91 in Ipswich include the Ipswich Eagles Aussie Rules Club, which will receive $20,000 to install oval perimeter fencing, and the Ipswich Hockey Association, which will receive $35,000 to install a water tank and pump.

"This funding ensures these vital groups can purchase equipment and complete upgrades so they can continue providing valuable services to communities in the Ipswich region."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said several community groups in his electorate would also benefit from funding in this round.

"Lowood Gymnastics will receive $20,000 to purchase gymnastic equipment, and Ipswich State High School will receive $10,000 to purchase an oven," he said.

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is administered by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation to ensure funds generated by gambling revenue can be put back into the community.

"The fund is Queensland's largest one-off grants program and distributes about $53 million a year to communities across Queensland," Mr Madden said.

"Our not-for-profit groups are the backbone of our community and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring they get the vital funds they need to continue providing services and assisting their local areas."

A total of 695 not-for-profit groups across Queensland - including schools, sports clubs, community organisations, emergency services organisations and health and support centres - will receive funding in this latest GCBF round.

Last month Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath announced the GCBF would give disaster recovery projects priority over the next 12 months, to provide extra help to not-for-profit organisations in areas affected by Cyclone Debbie.

"But I must stress this will not exclude organisations from non-affected regions from applying for grants," she said.

"Applications right across the state are always considered on their merits."

The disaster recovery projects will be prioritised in Round 92, which closed in February, and Rounds 93, 94 and 95.

Round 93 is currently open and will close on May 31.

For more information, visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants.

Groups who will receive the funding include:

Ipswich: $73,978

Ipswich Eagles Australian Football Club - $20,000

Ipswich Hockey Association - $35,000

Queensland Beekeepers Association - $7,500

Seniornet Association - $1,017

Thistles Ladies Hockey Club - $10,461

Ipswich West: $98,954

Enhance Family Day Care Ipswich - $12,500

Ipswich State High School - $10,000

Lowood Gymnastics - $20,000

Lowood Show Society - $35,000

Musketeers Sports Club - $9,645

Western Aquatics - $11,808

Bundamba: $50,000