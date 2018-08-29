Kindy celebrates five decades of educating children

Rylan Teske and Evelyn Graham with teacher Collette Doyle are getting ready for Roderick Street Kindergarten's 50th.

FAMILIES who have walked through the gates of the Roderick Street Kindergarten over the past five decades are invited to attend their upcoming carnival and celebration dinner.

In honour of their 50th anniversary, the kindergarten has planned two celebratory gatherings which will take place over the next two months.

The kindergarten is among the oldest in the city. They first operated out of Roderick St from 1968 to 2009, where they then moved into their new premises at 4 Cribb St, Sadliers Crossing. As they was so well known with residents, they kept their original name.

The first celebration to mark this historic milestone will be their kindy carnival, which will be held at their centre on Saturday, September 15 from 2-5pm.

There will be carnival games, face painting, animal encounters and a birthday cake.

Collette Doyle, who is one of the co-directors of the centre, hopes to see a big turnout at the day.

"We are asking all past and present families to come on down, have a look through the centre and celebrate with us," she said.

"There will be class photos from almost every year the kindergarten has been open for you to have a look through.

"And we will be cutting a cake at 3pm." There will be lots of free activities there on the day, as well as food which you can purchase. Profits from the day will go towards the kindergarten's building fund.

"We are looking to purchase out own premises in the future, so that is where the profits will go," Mrs Doyle said.

Their second event will be a 50th anniversary celebration dinner on Saturday, October 20 at the Ipswich Railway Museum. Tickets to the evening are $75 per person and includes a complimentary drink, a three course alternate drop meal and entry to the railway grounds at night.

There will also be plenty of raffles and silent auctions, again with the proceeds going towards their building fund.

To attend the anniversary dinner, you must RSVP by October 1.

Email roderkstreetkindy @bigcartel.com or phone 32815951.