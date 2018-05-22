Celebrating a glorious 50 years of kindy

HEAD ALONG: Charlie and Donna Whitman at the Raceview Congregational Kindy which is turning 50. Charlie holds a toy from the centre when it opened.

FAMILIES from across the city are invited to attend the 50th anniversary celebrations for Raceview Congregational Preschool and Kindergarten, which will be held this weekend.

The day will begin with a thanksgiving mass at 10am Sunday in the church. Afterwards, guests will return to the kindergarten where they can look back on memorabilia such as old class photos and play with old toys.

Raceview Congregational Preschool and Kindergarten chairman Billy Diehm said it would be wonderful to welcome back many people who started their education at the centre.

"Over the past 50 years, thousands of children have walked through our doors," he said.

"We have many intergenerational families who attend. Many parents of the children who come here today once came here themselves."

While there will be plenty of old photographs on display, Mr Diehm is on the hunt for any photographs that featured the old tram which was displayed at the kindy in 1970.

The festivities will continue until 2pm.