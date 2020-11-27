Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

Blair MP Shayne Neumann and teacher-director Jayne Pickering with students from Yamanto Community Kindy and Pre-School, enjoying the new sensory path.

IT MAY be small in stature, but Yamanto Community Kindergarten and Pre School has a big heart.

Parents and the community helped raise enough funds for a new sensory path for the kindy’s 44 children to enjoy.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann popped out to visit the close knit kindy community and enjoy a few songs from the kids before officially opening the new feature.

Yamanto Community Kindy and Pre School kids Henry Ziotas and Bodhi Holmes enjoy the new sensory path.

The kindy, which used to be located at Wildey St, Raceview, relocated to Deebing Creek Rd at Yamanto in 1993.

Teacher-director Jayne Pickering said it relied largely on the efforts of local parents to provide the best possible facilities for growing minds.

Parent's committee president Danielle Newman, teacher-director Jayne Pickering and Blair MP Shayne Neumann officially open the new facilities.

During his visit, Mr Neumann said centres like Yamanto Community Kindy demonstrated how vital early education was, and why governments should do more to support parents who send their children to kindergarten.