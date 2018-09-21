Menu
MERCY MISSION: The team from the C&K Church Street Kindergarten and Preschool have been fundraising for the Wandoan Kindy.
Kindergarten kindness goes west as Ipswich shows heart

21st Sep 2018 12:00 AM

CHILDREN at Goodna's Church St Kindergarten head into the spring holidays knowing they have done their bit for drought-affected farmers.

The kindy celebrated the end of the term with a barbecue breakfast hosted by the Parents' Club which raised money for families in the Western Downs town of Wandoan.

Kindy director Bev Johnston said the effort would help educate children about challenges in farming areas by "making the drought a bit more real”.

Karalee State School and Kindergarten students Nate Neville and Adelaide Burger, Ellie Bourke and Shana Skinner with principal Nathan Freeman and teacher Karen Turpin.
"The money we've raised and photos with messages of support will go out to another C&K Kindy at Wandoan,” Mrs Johnston said.

"While our donation might only be a small amount, the fact that another centre is showing concern for them and offering care and support has pleased them a great deal.

"The message from the teacher out there is that those families just appreciate the fact that they are being thought of.”

The children in Goodna weren't the only ones sending love out west, with students at Karalee State School and kindergarten also putting hampers together this week.

Karalee's Year 4 students and kindy children chipped in to help families at Allora, south of Toowoomba.

