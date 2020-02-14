Kindergarten has treehouse for parents and kids

Amaze Early Education Centre has started off the new year with a new location in Redbank Plains equipped with a brand-new adventure treehouse playground.

The Redbank Plains Centre has only been open for 6 weeks and is nearly 80% full.

Teacher and Centre Owner Lucy Cook said she was happy about the new centre opening, particularly with many parent’s showing interest with how the playground was built.

“It was great to see how interested the Dads were, asking questions about the construction and timber work of the multi storey treehouse, play pit and rocky creek as well as our risky play philosophy and bush kindy program,” said Lucy.

“It’s not unusual to see a mum or dad with their children right at the top of the treehouse.”

According to the centre, many parents are seeking kindergartens with great outdoor program’s in contrast to the large amount of time children spend indoors.

The new centre is adorned with indigenous artwork throughout, native plants and a giant stainless-steel chain sculpture lizard and fire pit.

“We were thrilled to receive Anna the Goanna, as the Sand Goanna is one of the totems of the traditional custodians of the land on which our centre resides,” Miss Cook said.

“We are only a one room per age group centre and to have the babies room fill in the first week was a complete surprise.”

The 82-place Alawoona Street centre will help to ease the pressure of young families seeking childcare.

Ipswich is Queensland’s fasted growing area and according to council news the population is heading towards 220,000 with an annual growth rate of 3.6%.

The average waiting time for childcare in Ipswich ranges from 3 to 12 months dependent on the age of the children.

Miss Cook, said that state government messaging on the importance a year of kindergarten had on children before starting school was being heard loud and clear.

“Parents are well aware of the need to prepare their children for a great start to schooling and to find a kindergarten program with an emphasis on the natural environment is a bonus” says Lucy.

Amaze Early Education Centre, at the corner of Tina and Alawoona Streets, Redbank Plains, will be full of heart this Saturday for their Christening.

“We have been so warmly welcomed into the Redbank Plains community, that we wanted to share the love this Valentine’s weekend with a free event.”