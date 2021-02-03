Kind stranger’s offer to family devastated by tyre theft

Robert of Eastern Heights is kindly offering to help a young family left without a vehicle.

A GOOD Samaritan has kindly offered to drive a young father to and from work after heartless thieves stole the tyres off his vehicle last week.

It comes after Taylor Bodsworth, her partner Jake Kimber and their three children returned from watching the circus at Bundamba to find their vehicle sitting on bricks.

Eastern Heights man Robert, who chose to withhold his last name, spoke exclusively with the QT on Wednesday, saying he was saddened to learn of the incident.

The young family returned to find their car on bricks after attending the circus at Bundamba last week.

The shocking crime later prompted the man to reach out to the devastated family online in a bid to offer his driving services.

“It looked like a really nice car for the young couple, I just felt a bit of sympathy for them having to go through that,” he said.

“I just didn’t understand why there wasn’t security around or how no one spotted someone taking the wheels off the car.”

Now semi-retired, Robert has found himself with an abundance of spare time to assist the young family while they wait for new tyres.

Tayla Bodsworth with partner Jake Kimber.

“I’ve basically been self-isolating since (coronavirus) started, but I thought it was about time I come out of my shell again and start participating back in the community again,” he said.

His years-long experience as a former school bus driver could also prove him to be the perfect candidate for the job.

“If is saw people taking tyres I would have spoken up or called the police,” he said.

Mr Kimber’s mother Michelle took to the comments of the original article published to the QT last week, thanking Robert for his kind offer.

The family was watching The Great Moscow Circus when heartless criminals struck.

‘If only this world had more people like you,” Ms Kimber wrote.

“You are a true gentleman.”

Robert admitted he did not expect anything to come from his selfless gesture.

“I got a lovely reply of one of the family members which was really nice. I haven’t heard anything more though,” he said.

Despite the shocking incident, Robert did not believe crime rates had worsened in Ipswich.

“I’m sure that I’m not the only person that is willing to help them out,” he said.

“If I can help out, I’m more than willing to do so.”

“I’d love to help out if I can, hopefully other people from the community step up and follow my lead.”

