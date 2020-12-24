Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Crime

Kind people set up gift drive for boy left without parents

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KIND community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap this Christmas.

The tragic passing of Rebecca Walker, 46, left a five-year-old boy without parents, after his own father killed himself after taking Ms Walker's life in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

The boy's Gulliver home where the deaths occurred is still under investigation, leaving him with just the clothes on his back as his family is unable to go inside the Fulham Rd home.

Concerned Townsville residents came together to do what they could to help, and have set up a donation drop-off point at Ross Real Estate on Thursday, just in time for Christmas.

Ross Real Estate senior property specialist Carol Ward said the donations would be dropped off to the family in time for Christmas.

Any children's gifts, toys, vouchers, and other presents are welcomed.

The drop-off will close at 12pm today.

Originally published as Kind residents set up gift drive for boy left without parents

More Stories

crime domestic violence murder rebecca walker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        January 2011, and the floods that changed everything

        Premium Content January 2011, and the floods that changed everything

        News Rural areas that rarely saw water were suddenly under water in January 2011, rural firefighter Dave Wandel recalls

        Council announces latest recipients of grants funding

        Premium Content Council announces latest recipients of grants funding

        News Community groups across the Lockyer Valley have received funds of up to $4000 in...

        Star Bremer State High student smashes ATAR goal

        Premium Content Star Bremer State High student smashes ATAR goal

        Education Shakira Memorey achieved a 94.15 ATAR and just accepted her first Uni...

        New QT reporter’s mission to explore our growing city

        Premium Content New QT reporter’s mission to explore our growing city

        News The long-awaited addition to the QT’s reporting ranks will make a foray into our...