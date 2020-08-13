Menu
‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

Paige Ashby
13th Aug 2020 4:40 PM
The friend of a man killed in a horror crash on the Warrego Hwy in the early hours of Thursday morning said she had received a text message from him just hours before he passed.

Abhay Sambhar, 23, was travelling east along the Warrego Highway at Karalee when his car slammed into a concrete pylon at 150kmh.

The impact was so severe, one of the vehicle’s tyres was catapulted up onto the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, coming to rest on the road above the highway.

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning. Photo: Paige Ashby
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning. Photo: Paige Ashby

His best friend Monique Elizabeth said she had planned to catch up with Abhay on Thursday and had received a message from him in the middle of the night asking if she was awake.

Abhay was pronounced dead a few hours later.

“I was asleep. I woke up this morning… I got a phone call and that was it. My body broke and my best friend was taken from me,” she said.

“To know now that I can’t ring my best friend when I want to talk. It’s heartbreaking.

“He was my best friend and I love him like my brother. He didn’t deserve this. No one deserves to be taken so soon.”

Ms Elizabeth described Abhay as a kind-hearted man who loved to make others laugh.

“Just very open, very honest, very happy-go-lucky. Always got a smile on his face, always made everyone laugh. He always knew how to make everyone happy,” she said.

“He just loved to spend time with his friends, myself. I was with him every day.

“He loved to spend time with his missus. No matter what, his missus was his world.”

She said he had spoken about potentially picking up some work at Cairns and had plans to buy his dream car, a Stinger.

“Just a couple of days ago I was sitting on my lounge, having a conversation with him. We took my son to the park. We had a brilliant day,” she said.

“To be taken so soon. He had such a big life in front of him.”

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.

