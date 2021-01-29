Kind gesture to help refugee youngsters play local sport

Isaac will take up rank at Western Spirit.

SOME talented junior players who come from a refugee background are set to join the ranks of multiple sporting clubs in and around the Ipswich area.

It comes after sportswear supplier KPI Sports this week announced it would cover all club fees for the 2021 season for six deserving students.

The kind gesture comes in partnership with not-for-profit Pushing Barriers in a bid to help those from refugee backgrounds integrate into their local community through sport.

Western Pride Football Club at Flinders View and Goonda’s Western Spirit Football Club are among five of the sporting clubs set to welcome the new talents.

The recipients will also be provided transportation, education, and liaison services to better manage both financial and social constraints.

Mary will join the West Brisbane Falcons Basketball.

KPI Sports managing director Ella Bryan said Pushing Barriers was a fantastic organisation focused on supporting both young people and community sport.

“We are proud to support these inspirational young people and look forward to seeing them develop throughout the year,” said Bryan.

She said every child throughout Australia deserved access to community sport regardless of their background or challenges they had faced.

Co-founder of Pushing Barriers Jenifer French welcomed the news, saying she was thrilled to witness the return of the renewed program.

“It’s fantastic to be working with KPI Sports and we hope to be able to expand the program even further over coming years.”