Kind donation for vital Ipswich service

HELPING HAND: Officeworks Ipswich donated $2000 to the Ipswich Community Youth Service (ICYS). Pictured are Katrina Kane, Melissa Rose and Amanda Margerson.

HELPING HAND: Officeworks Ipswich donated $2000 to the Ipswich Community Youth Service (ICYS). Pictured are Katrina Kane, Melissa Rose and Amanda Margerson. Contributed

WHEN Officeworks Ipswich moved into their new premises next to Coles, they celebrated their grand opening by giving back to the local community.

The store wrote two cheques worth $2000 each and presented one to the Ipswich Community Youth Service (ICYCS) and the other to Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

ICYS service manager Amanda Margerison said the organisation was extremely grateful for the support.

"We would like to publicly thank Officeworks Ipswich for their kind and generous donation," she said.

"This money will go a long way in helping the families and young people we assist every week."

As a not-for-profit community organisation and registered charity, they are constantly seeking business partnerships to assist them to continue and increase the services they already provide to young people in Ipswich and the surrounding regions.

ICYS offer a wide range of services for the community including their Youth Housing and Support (YHAS) program, which offers support to young people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness, providing emergency accommodation for people aged 16-25 with dependent children within one of their five properties; helping to get more people employed through the Get Set for Work (GSFW) program; and offering numerous other educational programs, information, referral, advocacy, drop-in emergency relief and recreational activities.

If you are in need of assistance, drop in and see ICYS at 17 Thorn St, Ipswich.

Alternatively you can phone them on 3812 1050.