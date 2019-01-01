Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tracey Petersen was last seen in Kin Kora on December 25.
Tracey Petersen was last seen in Kin Kora on December 25.
News

Kin Kora woman missing since Christmas Day

1st Jan 2019 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM

POLICE are seeking the public's help to locate a 45-year-old woman missing in the Gladstone region.  

Tracey Petersen was last seen in Kin Kora on December 25, and has not made contact with family since.  

Police hold concerns for her safety.  

Queensland Police

She is described as 163cm tall, Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.  

She is believed to be travelling in her blue 2016 Toyota Corolla with Queensland registration number 587WSD. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

editors picks gladstone region missing woman queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

    Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

    News Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

    Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

    premium_icon Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

    Environment Her petition has gained more than 600 signatures in about two weeks

    A LOOK BACK: The most chaotic three months in history

    premium_icon A LOOK BACK: The most chaotic three months in history

    Community It started with a bomb plot, recycling scrapped and mayor charged

    We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

    premium_icon We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

    Dating Troy takes over the sky to win her heart

    Local Partners