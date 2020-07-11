Kim’s fear Kanye has ‘blown’ secret plan

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious that Kanye West has blown their strategy for a 2024 presidential run. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been left "furious" over Kanye West's latest controversial move and now fears it will ruin his 2024 presidential run.

Earlier this week, the rapper, 43, gave an interview to Forbes in which he announced he was anti-abortion and anti-vaccination, days after announcing he was running for president.

However, according to The Sun, it has been claimed that Kanye is in the middle of a "serious bipolar episode" which has "impacted his decision-making". In light of the reports, sources close to Kardashian have said she now fears his divisive comments could ruin his original plans for a 2024 presidential run.

Insiders told The Sun that their whole team has been left dumbfounded by the revelations, which "messes" up their planned 2024 campaign.

"He's really blown everything now," a source told The Sun.

"Kanye can't run for President this year, but it seems he thought he would just throw it out there to start the ball rolling - it doesn't, it just messes it all up, all the hard work that was being put in place.

"The entire political campaign staff they had hired to work on this are open-mouthed … as are Kim and Kris (Jenner).

"Kris is now telling him, 'this has ruined everything'."

In the often-rambling Forbes interview, West claimed that he contracted coronavirus in February, which left him with "chills, shaking in the bed", and revealed that he was suspicious of vaccinations in a bizarre tirade.

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed … So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it."

West added that COVID-19 was "all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad," and that he was "pro-life because I'm following the word of the Bible".

"Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work," he told the magazine.

As a source told The Sun, the Kardashian clan had been building a strategy around the 2024 plan - but now believes West may have "gone too far".

"Kim's plan was to get her lawyer qualification, start doing high profile lobbying, start to really build a momentum behind them through the church, her fashion and beauty, the music, the family," the insider said.

"She thought that they'd appeal to female and younger voters and Kanye actually had a shot.

"They thought they had it all - family of four kids, rags to riches story, huge social media platforms and the reality TV show game … her becoming a lawyer, both being business owners and racial equality campaigners."

Not only is Kardashian "furious" but she also believes people in their circle have "taken advantage" of Kanye.

"But now she's furious and thinks that people around Kanye have taken advantage of him during this stressful time and now he's come out with all these opinions in public," they shared.

"Kim's finally realising that her husband may have gone too far and doesn't know what to do.

"She's so worried about him - and his dream of the 2024 election".

The Sun has contacted Kardashian's rep for comment.

It has also been claimed that West is in the middle of a "serious bipolar episode" which has left his family "very concerned".

According to TMZ, sources close to West say he is in the midst of a manic episode caused by bipolar disorder - a condition which the musician has spoken openly about in the past.

They claimed the father-of-four usually has a serious bout "once a year", and reported this is what has prompted his unconventional statements in the past week.

His recent behaviour has left his family "worried" but they remain confident his condition will stabilise as it has in the past.

Last Sunday, West announced to his 29.4 million Twitter followers that he was "running for president of the United States" come the November election. The 21-time Grammy Award winning musician has not alluded to a specific political party affiliation.

West previously described Donald Trump as a “hero” but is now apparently set to run against him. Picture: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

However, he has been known for his backing of President Trump and being photographed with a MAGA hat on numerous occasions.

In 2018, he made a bizarre appearance at the White House and made an expletive-filled rant that Trump described as "quite something."

"I love this guy right here," West said, walking behind the desk to hug the seated president, who said: "That's really nice."

But with just four months until polling day on November 3, he suddenly announced he was running against the president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

West tweeted: "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

"I am running for president of the United States."

