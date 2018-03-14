Menu
Kim Kardashian on the cover of Elle magazine. Picture: Elle
Celebrity

Kim K: ‘Why I chose to have a girl’

by Staff writers
14th Mar 2018 6:57 AM

REALITY star Kim Kardashian has opened up on why she chose to have a baby girl as her third child in a new interview.

Kardashian told Elle magazine that when picking the embryo that she opted for the "healthiest one".

"It's a really tricky thing. 'What sex do you put in?' I just said, 'Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,' and that was a girl," she said.

Kim Kardashian has shared a new pictured with her baby daughter, Chicago West. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian
Baby Chicago was born on January 15 via a surrogate, joining sister North, four, and brother Saint, two.

Kardashian said she can't get her head around having any more children at this point.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," she said, before revealing four children would be her absolute max.

"I don't think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mum gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty
Kardashian also said that her surrogate "ate organically" through the pregnancy but that she told her she didn't care if she ate junk food.

"I straight-up told her, 'Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I'm not going to be picky like that'," she said.

Khloe Kardashian is due any day. Picture: MEGA
Little Chi was born a few weeks before Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster on February 1.

Their sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also expected to give birth very soon to her first child.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their kids North and Saint. Picture: Instagram
Kylie Jenner with her baby girl Stormi. Picture: Instagram
