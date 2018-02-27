Kim K in the pink with hot new hair

Kim Kardashian showed off a radical new look. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian showed off a radical new look. Picture: Twitter

KIM Kardashian West has taken to social media to show off her hot pink hair and her fans are loving the new trend.

The reality TV sensation debuted her latest eye-catching hair style just hours after a candid Q&A saw her brag about the perks of fame.

She showed off the hair on her Instagram story. Applying a novelty filter to her appearance and changing the pitch of her voice, Kardashian asked her fans: "Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?"

When one fan asked her if she was wearing a wig, Kardashian replied: "I don't really do wigs. It's real."

Kim Kardashian’s fans were rapt with the new look. Picture: Twitter

The TV star, who has been a blonde for the last few months, explained: "The thought of going back dark makes me sad."

Flocking to Twitter, her loyal following seemed to unanimously approve of the style.

One fan put: "@KimKardashian got pink hair so now I need pink hair."

Another follower tweeted: "Only @KimKardashian can rock that pink hair."

One incredibly overenthusiastic Kardashian fanatic gushed: "OMFG I'm SHOOK! Pink looks absolutely gorgeous on you Kim!"

Kardashian was later seen flaunting her pink locks when she arrived with sisters Kourteney and Khloe at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo.

Kim Kardashian goes pink. Picture: Twitter

Kardashian let loose in a candid Q&A session just hours before. The revealing chat saw the 37-year-old chat to close pal Allison Statter about handling fame.

When asked what the worst parts of being famous are, Kim answered: "When I just look like s*** and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my a**."

However, Kim also dished out her favourite part of fame. When asked what the ultimate benefit is to living your life in the public eye, she revealed: "The free s***."

Kim Kardashian was later spotted at an airport in Tokyo. Picture: Splash News

Cue inevitable audience laughter before the media mogul elaborated: "No, the free trips. Free trips, free planes, free everything! I do love to share. When I get free stuff, I give it to literally everyone, family, friends."

Explaining that she's moved beyond desiring material possessions, Kim then told the audience of loyal fans: "Trips are usually what I do for gifts now.

"Material things don't make me happy anymore, but experiences do. For my birthday, my husband took me away to Utah to this hotel for two days and we slept the entire time. I think that was so much fun, and everyone just mentally needs to take a break."

Most people don't go on holiday just to sleep, but perhaps that's another trend Kim will kick off.

Kim Kardashian touched down in Tokyo sporting her new look. Picture: Splash News

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.