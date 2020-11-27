Kim drops huge clue about future

Kim Kardashian West is making a new move with her controversial "solutionwear" brand, Skims.

The reality star is expanding her business empire with a massive new retail deal, after announcing the end of the family's long-running reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 40-year-old has revealed Skims will launch on British luxury site, Net-a-Porter, from December 1.

With the Kardashians stepping away from the E! series that made them famous as of 2021, Kim's latest deal is yet another indication of her post-KUWTK business moves.

The launch of Skims onto Net-a-Porter also means Australians will be able to purchase Skims easily - as the UK-based luxury site often offers free shipping Down Under - compared to via Kardasians' own website, which charges international orders shipping.

This marks Kardashian's third major retail deal for Skims after she signed with major department stores Nordstrom and Selfridges, with the brand said to have sold more than three million items.

"I am so excited to be launching Skims with Net-a-Porter in time for the holidays," Kardashian said in a statement.

"I've always been such a big Net-a-Porter fan, and I can't wait to bring Skims to their global customer base to see how they style Skims into their wardrobes in their own unique way."

In a Skims bodysuit. Picture: Instagram

Net-a-Porter will stock the full ranks of Skims, including underwear, shapewear, and loungewear, designed to "support, enhance, lift and tone".

Kardashian has been praised for the size-inclusive brand, which is typically stocked from XXS to 4X, with tones to match a diverse range of ethnicities.

Skims launched to some controversy last year, due to its original name "Kimono", which led Kardashian to be accused of cultural appropriation.

Shortly after announcing its launch, Twitter blew up with people accusing the reality star of being "arrogant" and calling the decision "vile".

The Kardashians have had huge success in the Australian market, with Kim's KKW Fragrance line stocked at Myer and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin recently launching into Mecca.

Skims launches on Net-a-Porter on December 1.

Originally published as Kim drops huge clue about future