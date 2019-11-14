Killer urged to reveal Falconio body location

Backpacker killer Bradley John Murdoch, seen here at Darwin Airport in November 2003, has been diagnosed with cancer, the NT News can reveal. Picture: Patrina Malone

THE woman responsible for locking up Bradley John Murdoch says "there is absolutely no reason why he shouldn't disclose the whereabouts of Peter Falconio's remains".

"I guess if he could do the right and decent thing before he dies it would be that," former police officer Colleen Gwynne said.

The NT News revealed on Wednesday that Murdoch, 61, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

It is understood that while he initially refused treatment he is now in the care of specialists at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees

One prison officer told the NT News that Murdoch has had extended periods of sick leave from his job in the kitchen as a result of his illness.

Murdoch is a pastry chef and responsible for desserts.

Now the NT Children's Commissioner, 18 years ago, Ms Gwynne headed up the team of dedicated officers that brought Murdoch to justice for his 2001 roadside killing of British backpacker Peter Falconio and the assault and attempted abduction of his girlfriend Joanne Lees.

Colleen Gwynne, the woman responsible for locking up Bradley John Murdoch. Picture: Justin Kennedy

After waving the couple over on the Stuart Highway near Barrow Creek, Murdoch shot dead Mr Falconio and attempted to kidnap Ms Lees.

She hid in the bushes for five hours while he hunted her with his dog.

It was six months after Mr Falconio's murder that Ms Gwynne was made superintendent, head of crime in Alice Springs and put in charge of the case.

She had previously told Spun (an NT-based storytelling project) that for many years she wanted to forget the case.

"It's not until recently that I felt the need to talk about the personal impact it had on me," she said.

"It's the Falconio family who I think about the most. They lost their son and brother under some devastating circumstances and their grief stays with me."

Murdoch is 14 years into a life sentence but due to the Territory's "no body, no parole" laws he will never be released.

On November 10, 2003, Bradley John Murdoch was handcuffed and placed in the back of a vehicle by police. He was later charged with the murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio. Picture: Michael Milnes

It's understood law enforcement will be making last-ditch attempts to get him to reveal the location of Mr Falconio's body.

Prison sources say Murdoch continues to protest his innocence.