Killer truckie injected drugs with ‘witch’

Simiona Tuteruwho facing charges over the Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A truckie who told people he was “possessed” before mowing down four police officers smoked ice with a woman who told him she was a “good witch”, a court has heard.

Mohinder Singh was high on meth and sleep-deprived when he ploughed into the officers on the Eastern Freeway while on shift for Connect Logistics on April 22 last year.

His manager, Simiona Tuteru, is facing more than 80 charges in relation to letting Singh drive before the crash which killed Senior Constables Lynette Taylor, Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney.

On Thursday, Melbourne Magistrates Court heard that Singh smoked ice with a woman called Glenys Nannup, before the pair had a bizarre conversation.

In it, Ms Nannup referred to herself as a “good witch”, the court heard.

Glenys Nannup (left) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court after testifying at the committal hearing on Thursday. Picture NCA NewsWire

The court heard that Ms Nannup and Singh were on their way back from Thomastown, in Melbourne’s north, when the conversation became strange.

“Matt [Singh] started talking about seeing shadows. It was during that conversation I told him I was a good witch,” she said in a police statement tendered to the court.

Simiona Tuteru, was a Connect Logistics manager and is charged with manslaughter over the deaths of four police officers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Ms Nannup said she thought Singh was trying to mess with her head and warned him not to while they were driving together.

“I said don’t mess with me or I will mess with your head,” she said.

Earlier, the pair had injected about 0.3 grams of ice while on the road, the court heard.

“It was also after we had injected that his driving turned to s***. He was swerving. Shutting his eyes, as in falling asleep. He couldn’t concentrate,” Ms Nannup said he in her police statement.

Shortly after police in a divvy van pulled over Singh and Ms Nannup as they headed to a McDonald’s near Cranbourne.

Glenys Nannup called herself a ‘good witch’, the court heard. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

“I guess they … wondered what we were doing there that early in the morning,” she said.

Ms Nannup said Singh told the officers he was on his way home from work or had been at work and gave them his details.

The police let the pair go.

Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King died in the horror crash on the Eastern Freeway in April last year.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were also killed in the tragedy.

Interstate truck driver Michael Horrocks had earlier testified during the committal hearing that Singh told him he “prayed together” with his boss.

“He said he was being possessed by a witch,” Mr Horrocks said.

In a statement the truck driver said he saw Singh on the side of the road about 4pm on the day of the fatal crash.

“He said that his boss and him prayed together and that his boss had cleaned his spirit and got rid of the curse. I told him he sounded f***ing nuts. He said you don’t believe me.”



The four police officers who were killed when Singh crashed into them had stopped to pull over Porsche driver Richard Pusey, who was clocked speeding at 149km/h.

Pusey was urinating on the side of the road and avoided being hit.

Singh is set to testify against his former boss next month.

The hearing continues in front of magistrate Luisa Bazzani.

Originally published as Killer truckie injected drugs with ‘witch’