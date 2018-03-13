‘Justice’: Murderous leader jailed for 32½ years

THE trio who committed the cowardly, vicious and depraved murder of Jayson Doelz "without any semblance of normal human emotion" have been jailed - and the young father's family say they finally have justice.

Mr Doelz's family cheered and applauded in the Supreme Court on Tuesday as unrepentant, remorseless murder ringleader Chad Badcock was jailed for life with a 32 ½ year non-parole period.

The applause continued as his co-conspirator Kim Wayne Barnes was jailed for at least 26 years, while Shane Matthew Muckray, who drove the car to dump Mr Doelz's body, was jailed for 20 years.

Chad Badcock, in green, following his arrest. Picture: Greg Higgs.

Justice David Lovell said there could be no excuse for the unimaginable torment and humiliation Mr Doelz endured in his torturous final hours.

"It is never been satisfactorily explained why he was so savagely attacked, tormented and murdered," he said.

"He was a slightly built young man who stood no physical chance against you ... you were cowards, vicious and depraved.

"You committed this crime with no semblance of normal human emotion."

Mr Doelz's elated sister Symone began crying and embraced family members, who currently live in Queensland, as the trio were led to the cells, saying the word "justice" over and over again.

Jayson Doelz's family: mother Ruth Foster, father Mark Perkins, sister Symone Doelz, father's partner Leanne Bates and brother Levi Perkins, outside the Supreme Court. Picture: Sean Fewster

"It's been very long and very painful so this (the sentencing) was a relief - I just couldn't help but scream out," she said outside court.

"It's been a bit like a bad nightmare, so to speak, until now ... now we can go and spread Jay's ashes and do the things that give us closure that we couldn't do before."

Badcock, 32, of Northfield, and his co-offenders Barnes, 32, of Ingle Farm and Muckray, 28, of Moonta, were found guilty at trial of murder.

Jurors found proven, beyond reasonable doubt, their 2012 crime was sparked when Mr Doelz lost a pair of sunglasses in a Pooraka house and went searching for them.

The trio believed Mr Doelz was a "low-life thief" going through people's possessions, so bashed and tortured him while subjecting him to verbal racial abuse.

They put him in the boot of a car and drove him to Kersbrook - singing along to the rap song "We Murderers, Baby" as they travelled - while he pleaded for his life.

Mr Doelz's body, bearing in excess of 80 injuries including stab wounds, was found dumped on the side of a road.

Kym Wayne Barnes. Picture: Greg Higgs.

His murder went unsolved for four years - Major Crime detectives made arrests after two eye witnesses provided statements.

It subsequently emerged Badcock was a member of the Commancheros gang, and that Mr Doelz's family believe the murder was racially motivated.

In sentencing on Tuesday, Justice Lovell said he was satisfied, beyond reasonable doubt, that Badcock was the instigator, ringleader and most culpable of the trio.

He said the unprovoked assault caught Mr Doelz by surprise, as he "had no inkling" of what was to occur.

"This murder was violent, cowardly, prolonged and inhuman ... you tormented a young man who never did you any harm, and then you murdered him," he said.

"You have shown no remorse and have not taken any responsibility."

Justice Lovell said Barnes played a lesser role but was, like Badcock, "a coward" who had bullied and tormented Mr Doelz, at one stage throwing a drink in his face.

"You participated in the ongoing torment and humiliation (but) you have expressed remorse and apologised," he said.

Muckray, he said, was "the lesser of the three evils" because he had not physically participated in the murder, instead using his body to block view of it from the road.

Badcock - who maintains he was not involved in the murder - has already filed an appeal against his conviction.

Jayson Doelz's sister Symone, centre, and mother Ruth Foster outside court. Picture: Sean Fewster.

Outside court, Symone Doelz said the family was now focused on her brother's young son.

"He's exactly the spitting image of his father ... getting to see him grow up is like watching Jay grow up again," she said.

"He still asks questions that he's not old enough to know (the answers) but, considering the circumstances he's a bright, bubbly young man - just like his dad."

Mr Doelz's mother, Ruth Foster, said she would never lose the sense of "emptiness" caused by the murder.

She said reliving her son's death, through the sentencing, was difficult but the length of the jail terms was a great source of comfort.

Mr Doelz's father Mark Perkins, and brother Levi Perkins outside court. Picture: Sean Fewster.

"I wanted to cheer ... for six years, we've been waiting for this, and now it's like a weight has been lifted," she said.

"If they (the murderers) had pleaded guilty we wouldn't have had to hear all these things ... I just think they're cowards, and Badcock is the biggest coward of all - just gutless."

Mr Doelz's father, Mark Perkins, had only recently reconnected with his son prior to the murder.

"After the murder I thought 'I've lost him again, and this time I'm not getting to see him again'," he said.

"Jayson filled a big gap in my family, now that big gap is back in there and will never be covered again."