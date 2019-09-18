KILLER TEENS: Liar searched how to dispose of a body

At the end of the dirt road, more than a week after she was reported missing, the body of Jayde Kendall was found.

At the end of the dirt road, more than a week after she was reported missing, the body of Jayde Kendall was found. Bev Lacey

THE liar who robbed a Gatton family of their chance to watch a young girl grow into a woman was just 18 when he took a life.

And he put the family of smiling, loved Jayde Kendall, 16, through hell for years; first in an increasingly desperate search for her remains then through a Supreme Court trial.

It all began with a text message Jayde sent to then 18-year-old Brenden Jacob Bennetts, at 4.28pm on August 13, 2015.

It read: "hiii."

A flurry of photos was sent between the pair on Snapchat, and Jayde told the older boy she wanted to take things slow.

Gatton teenager Jayde Kendall. Contributed

She was a cautious girl, endured loss in her life but was a hard worker and studious.

Bennetts was violent, with three women testifying during his murder trial that he'd strangled them during sex.

He picked her up from school the next day and, by 5pm on August 14, she was dead.

His legal team, during the trial when his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter was rejected by the Crown Prosecutor, tried to convince the jury that Jayde died through sexual misadventure.

His cold and deceptive attitude during police interviews, and a Youtube search for "best way to dispose of a body", convinced them of his true intentions.

Brenden Jacob Bennetts. Contributed

Bennetts claimed Jayde, whose bank account he accessed with her PIN at 5.45pm in Gatton the day she died, was another runaway teen and he'd dropped her along the Warrego Highway.

That didn't fit with the teen held in high regard at her school, her workplace and with her friends.

Text messages Bennetts had deleted from his phone told her "only on snap chat naughty" - a messaging platform that removes any trace of message contents - and that she would forget her nerves "once things heat up".

Jayde's body was found in a lonely paddock 13 days after she was reported missing.

Bennetts was sentenced to life in prison on September 14, 2017.

He's eligible for parole after serving 20 years.