Killer should have been forced to visit GP: report

Manmeet Alisher shared this photo on his Facebook page. The 29-year-old was killed on Friday when a passenger threw 'an item' at him that set on fire.

THE man who burned Brisbane bus driver Manmeet Alisher to death in 2016 should have been made to regularly visit a GP as a condition of his release from a mental institution, a report released this afternoon says.

The Health Service Investigation final report also said it was regrettable some patient information on killer Anthony O'Donoghue had not been handed over when his care was shifted between two health service regions.

And it also said it was unfortunate some staff tasked with oversight of his case were not as experienced as, in hindsight, they could have been.

But it concluded that although O'Donoghue was a difficult patient to treat because of his delusional disorder, it was not unreasonable to have released him into the community.

Queensland Health said it had made several significant changes to the way such cases were handled in future, which forensic psychiatrist and report leader Paul Mullen applauded.

"This is a tragedy that could not have been predicted,'' Prof Mullen said.

"Inevitably, had different decisions been made at certain times then the killing might not have occurred.

"However, the investigators were unable to conclude that any issues identified with respect to hand over of information between services, management of risk, management of the discharge from the service in 2016 and handling of the attempt by Mr O'Donohue to re-engage with the

service would necessarily have changed the outcome.

"That said, there are certainly lessons to be learned and some of these have already led to changes. The changes made are commended and endorsed.''

O'Donoghue threw a container of fuel over Mr Alisher just after boarding his bus outside a shopping centre on Beaudesert Rd, Moorooka, on October 28, 2016.

Some passengers were injured in the ensuing melee.

O'Donoghue, who had become homeless and destitute after suffering increasing delusions that he was being persecuted by unions and public servants, was later found unfit to stand trial.

The director-general of Queensland Health ordered an independent investigation into his mental health treatment between 2010 and the time of the killing.

The investigation report, led by forensic psychiatrist Professor Paul Mullen, was completed in April 2017.

As a result of its findings, Metro South Hospital and Health Service commissioned their own investigation into the prevailing culture, practices and protocols within their mental health services.

The two reports were finally released this afternoon.

Queensland's Mental Health Court last month ruled O'Donohue was of unsound mind.

and not criminally responsible for his actions, hearing he'd been assessed by a number of doctors but was not under active supervision when the driver was killed.

"He was so overcome with delusional beliefs and then, finally, tragically, believed the bus driver smiled at him, and it indicated the bus driver knew of the conspiracy," medical expert Dr Pamela van de Hoef told the court.

O'Donohue, 50, will never stand trial over the killing of the 29-year-old driver and attempted murder of 14 passengers after the Mental Health Court ordered he spend the next 10 years in a high-security facility for the criminally insane.

The order came after Justice Jean Dalton found he was of unsound mind and unfit to stand trial, and placed O'Donohue under a forensic order, which will not be revoked for at least a decade.