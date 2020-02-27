Killer rapist faces historic child sex charges

Mark Richard Lawrence Rapist applying to get out of Jail.

Mark Richard Lawrence Rapist applying to get out of Jail.

NOTORIOUS convicted killer and rapist Mark Richard Lawrence will likely stand trial on child sex assault charges alleged to have been committed more than 40 years ago.

Lawrence, now aged 58, has spent more than 30 years in jail for the killing of a fellow patient at the Wolston Park Hospital in December 1983.

While in jail Lawrence was convicted of raping a male prisoner in 1999.

Lawrence is charged with indecent treatment of boys under 17 in a rural area near Rosewood between December 25, 1976 and July 15 1977; assault with intent unlawful anal; two counts of attempted sodomy; assault; deprivation of liberty - unlawfully detain/confine; and two counts of making threats.

The charges were mentioned briefly in a callover of Crown prosecution cases before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

Julie Muirhead was raped and murdered by Mark Richard Lawrence.

The charges all relate to allegations of incidents in 1976 and 1977. No plea was entered and Lawrence did not have to appear in person before magistrate David Shepherd.

Legal Aid lawyer Allana Davie said in relation to all charges the defence sought a full brief of evidence.

There was no application for bail and Lawrence was remanded in custody.

His matter was adjourned to April 15.