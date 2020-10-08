The killer that doesn't discriminate

The world is under siege from an invisible enemy attacking the vulnerable and arrogant, regardless of race, creed, economic or social status!

This illusive force is proven to be a formidable opponent to be reckoned with, or suffer the consequences.



Previous pandemics have regional identities and have been contained, however, within the present global community, transcontinental travel has spread this Covid-19 virus with relative ease and speed.



No-one is immune from its reach and devastation.

World leaders, with all precautions and security available, have not escaped its power.

It does not discriminate.

With no antidote, the best protection is social distancing, masks, isolation and commonsense. However :"commonsense is not so common"!



It is a law unto itself, which sets the agenda like a living organism. Only time and science will determine the outcome, not politics.

E Rowe, Marcoola