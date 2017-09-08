27°
News

Kendall murder-accused 'strangled' ex-partners during sex

The body of Jayde Kendall, left, was still clad in her Lockyer High School uniform, and right, a sketch of accused Brenden Bennetts in court yesterday. Illustration: Travis D. Hendrix/AAP
The body of Jayde Kendall, left, was still clad in her Lockyer High School uniform, and right, a sketch of accused Brenden Bennetts in court yesterday. Illustration: Travis D. Hendrix/AAP
by Melanie Petrinec, The Courier-Mail

THREE former sexual partners of murder-accused Brenden Bennetts have told a Supreme Court jury he strangled them during sex.

One of the women was Bennetts' girlfriend at the time Jayde Kendall, 16, went missing in August, 2015.

Brenden Jacob Bennetts. Accused of murder of Jayde Amanda Kendall. Photo Contributed
Brenden Jacob Bennetts. Accused of murder of Jayde Amanda Kendall. Photo Contributed Contributed

She said the pair often engaged in bondage and strangulation, but one day it "went a little too far".

"He put his hands around my throat and squeezed tighter than normal," she said.

"I had trouble breathing. I kicked him off.

"He untied me and he was very apologetic."

Police are appealing for public assistance to help located 16-year-old Jayde Kendall Photo Contributed
Police are appealing for public assistance to help located 16-year-old Jayde Kendall Photo Contributed Contributed

Another woman said she had "rough sex" with Bennetts often including "hands around the throat, some choking".

A third woman said Bennetts once put his hands against her throat and pushed her against a wall, but when she protested he apologised and never did it again.

Earlier today Bennetts' mum broke down while giving evidence for the prosecution in her son's murder trial.

Wanda Bennetts gave evidence for about half an hour on Thursday after being called by the Crown.

Floral tributes left outside Lockyer District High School in honour of Jayde Kendall. Photo Bev Lacey
Floral tributes left outside Lockyer District High School in honour of Jayde Kendall. Photo Bev Lacey Bev Lacey

She became emotional when asked about conversations she had with her son about Jayde Kendall's disappearance.

One conversation was on August 18, 2015, after police had interviewed Bennetts about the then-missing schoolgirl.

"Brenden told me that (police had) taken his car and his laptop and his phone and he told me that he'd picked Jayde up from school," she said before breaking down in tears.

"He said that he'd picked Jayde up from school and dropped her off at a bus station, that she had texted him on the Thursday asking for a favour, so Brenden picked her up from school on the Friday.

" ... I said I was annoyed, pissed off.

"I started to cry and I asked him how come you never said anything."

The jury was played a video recording of Bennetts' younger sister being interviewed by police.

Topics:  editors picks ipswich jayde kendall

News Corp Australia
TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

Telstra customers are reporting mobile internet outages, with service dropping in and out all morning.

Landon Hayes' real life field of dreams

COUNTRY PRIDE: Fassifern Bombers diehard Landon Hayes at Hayes Oval, a venue he always enjoys visiting.

Bombers lock continues fine family Fassifern tradition

'Pick us': Mayor's plea for $5 billion deal to lift Ipswich

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart get up cloae and personal with a Boxer CRV at North Ipswich Reserve on Thursday.

It will create 350 long-term jobs

Historic lady's lovely tale of Ipswich

GRAND LADY: Mona Lodge will be open to the public as part of the Great Houses of Ipswich.

Perched on Denmark Hill, she's been a part of the city since 1858

Local Partners