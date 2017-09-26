Killed student’s final hour pieced together at trial

ON the last day of her life, Eunji Ban left home at 3:56am, walking through the spartan lobby of her apartment building, seen on security footage shown to a murder trial.

Ten minutes later, a man the prosecution alleges matching Alex Reuben McEwan's description left Spring Hill Centrepoint apartments, at 69 Leichhardt Street.

In less than 36 minutes, Ms Ban would be attacked, dragged up stairs, her body dumped beneath a pine tree.

Ms Ban, a Korean student 22 years old, was on her way to work as a cleaner that Sunday, November 24, 2013.

Jurors at the murder trial of Mr McEwan, a former Ipswich man, were shown CCTV and police crime scene images on Tuesday.

The images showed the remnants of Ms Ban's life laid out on pavements, stairs, and a nearby park.

There was her TJS Services shirt, so "saturated with blood" a police officer said part of it had turned from white to maroon

There was a Samsung cellphone and its detached blue and turquoise phone case found beside Albert Street

There was a pocket ripped from a shirt, near pools of blood and disturbed soil

And there was Ms Ban, found in Wickham Park with dirt on her tracksuit pants, abrasions on her stomach, rips on her clothing.

The court heard she was left a few metres from were blood stains were seen on the grey winding stairs that go from Albert Street to the park

A police officer told the jury a man matching Mr McEwan's description was seen on a security camera walking shirtless up nearby Jacob's Ladder at 4:42am.

Sixteen minutes later, the man was seen approaching Spring Hill Centrepoint, and the following minute walking inside the building.

"I was aware of the direction of travel of the offender immediately following the incident traversing along Turbot St, turning up Jacobs Ladder," Detective Sergeant Andrew Goodwin said.

Alex Urquhart, originally from Biloela, became friends with Mr McEwan after getting to know him at Brisbane's Fairfield Skate Park

Mr Urquhart, whose nickname is Goose, said Mr McEwan was occasionally aggressive, but only towards his friends, and just in the sense of "horseplay".

His mate was never violent towards women or strangers, Mr Urquhart said.

Mr McEwan would smoke marijuana "some weekends" and drank a fair but was not an alcoholic, his friend said.

Mr McEwan has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Ban.

Prosecutor David Meredith on Monday said there was no dispute about who killed Ms Ban, so a key issue would be whether Mr McEwan was of sound mind when he killed her.

"It didn't feel like it was him who did it. It felt like he was possessed," defence counsel John Allen told the jury.

Mr Allen said his client had earlier told police "a demon that had been troubling him his whole life".

The trial continues.

