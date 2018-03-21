KIIS FM’s Huey segment backfires: ‘You bastards!’

A TASTE test segment on KIIS FM's drive show yesterday has brutally backfired after Iain "Huey" Hewitson admitted he would have "died" if he went ahead with it.

The New Zealand-born celebrity chef, 69, who is best known for starring on Network Ten's Huey's Kitchen, was live on air on the Will and Woody Show with Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw.

Huey: "I'll sue you, you bastards."

The comedic duo were promoting a new sushi called Wok 'n' Woll and had blindfolded Huey to test the newest item on the Sushi Sushi menu.

"We had full creative control but we need a professional opinion," McMahon said on air.

But the segment was cut short after one of Huey's representatives busted into the studio while the trio were on air and abruptly stopped the taste test from going ahead.

"Sorry, stop!" the woman was heard saying inside the studio.

The sushi that Will and Woody had for Huey to taste test could have killed him.

"Ah Huey might be allergic to these. They may have traces of crustaceans in it."

McMahon responded, "Sh*t - Oh my God."

"I'm just going to have to pretend," Huey said in an attempt to lighten the mood.

"Seriously. I'd die. No, no, no, we'll pretend. I'll sue you, you bastards."

In 2014, Huey lashed out at aspiring chefs desperately wanting to be the next Jamie Oliver. He told Confidential at the time that the kitchen was not "glamorous."

Huey prepares himself to taste Will and Woody's invented sushi.

"For Christ sake, walk before you run," he said at the time.

"I'm not blaming any of these celebrity chefs cause they have worked hard, but they (young cooks) are getting the wrong image that the kitchen is a glamorous place."

Erm, maybe that's an awkward message for our new radio boys at Sydney's KIIS FM.