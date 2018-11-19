Menu
Felicity Roberts, 5 catches a fish at the Springfield Lakes Pest Fishing Classic. Cordell Richardson
PHOTOS: Kids win at Pest Fishing Classic

Carly Morrissey
by
19th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
MORE than 300 people competed in Saturday's Pest Fishing Classic at Spring Lake.

Two Bent Rods owner Sam Beckman said less fish were caught compared to the March classic, but the fish were three times heavier.

Competitors caught 181 of pest tialpia fish weighing just over 98kg.

At the last event 899 tilapia and 69 barred grunter were hauled in weighing 145kg.

 

This time around the average weight of each fish was half a kilo, in March the average weight of the fish was 160g.

"Last time we caught a lot of small fish. This time we've got the breeders," Mrs Beckman said.

Some native fish were amongst the haul, silver perch, yellowbelly and eel-tailed catfish - which were thrown back into the lake.

Winners on the day were Ava Fordyce for the kids division with seven fish weighing 3.8kg.

Jason Williams won the adult division with 24 fish weighing 10.5kg. Team Brown won for the teams with Sarah Brown, 5, catching most of the 6.8kg haul.

Mrs Beckman said feedback for the sold out event had been positive and the event was just as popular as the last.

"It was a really good turnout."

Now $2018 would go to the fish stocking association

Due to the success of the inaugural event in March a second one-day Pest Fishing Classic at Spring Lake was organised, it was originally to be held on October 13 but the event was postponed to November 17 due to bad weather.

Managed by Two Bent Rods and jointly supported by Lendlease, Ipswich City Council, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Biosecurity Queensland and Freshwater Fishing and Stocking Association of Queensland, the classic aims to create awareness of noxious fish species and their associated impact on local biodiversity.

