Kids to benefit, region’s pathway stronger with NRL team: CEO

Ipswich Jets CEO Richard Hughes sees tremendous advantages having an NRL team based in the area. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

HAVING an NRL team with strong Ipswich ties will strengthen a valuable connection being forged in the region this season.

Promising South East Queensland school and club footballers will be among the beneficiaries.

As the recently revealed West Brisbane Jets NRL bid continues to gain momentum, Ipswich Jets CEO Richard Hughes has offered the Queensland Cup club’s full support.

That includes backing the tremendous work Jets chairman Steve Johnson has done over more than a decade.

“Fingers crossed (the NRL approves the West Brisbane Jets for the 17th licence),’’ Hughes said.

“Johno is the main driver as a club in this area and this region where rugby league is important.

“That is really important to us (the Ipswich Jets).

“It (NRL expansion) is years and years in the making and the game has given some positive indication that it is close to coming to its conclusion.

“And we hope that when it falls, it falls for us, in our direction.’’

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson (left) and Nick Livermore from the Brisbane Bombers have joined forces to bid for the NRL’s 17th licence as the West Brisbane Jets. Picture: Richard Walker

The West Brisbane Jets will become a new franchise if offered an NRL licence later this year.

“Johno has been very outspoken with regards to what this bid is in respect to how it is a separate bid to the Ipswich Jets,’’ Hughes said.

“But certainly, it will give us a wonderful opportunity and aspiration in this area to see what we’re achieving in that space.

“It’s business as usual for us.

“Johno has put years and years of his own time into this so, as chairman of the club, we absolutely support him and hope it does come through because I think it would be great for the area, great for the game and great for the NRL.’’

Ipswich Jets CEO Richard Hughes. Picture: Rob Williams

The timing of a combined, improved bid by the Brisbane Bombers and Johnson-guided Western Corridor syndicates is perfectly timed.

An Ipswich Jets Intrust Super Cup side will continue in the state league, providing a strong link to the 14 round Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) competition.

The independent Ipswich Jets are also fielding a second side in this year’s RLI series, linking with Rosewood and eager to assist the local league.

“With our connection now, we’re doing some work in that 13-15 age group with Rugby League Ipswich,’’ Hughes said.

“We’ve now got a 16’s program with the Jets 18s, 21s and (Intrust Super) Cup included with an A-Grade competition side.’’

The Jets CEO said that gives kids more avenues to play and train in the area as soon as they graduate from high school and even before that vital stage in their rugby league development.

“You’ve got rugby league opportunities through every level, every age group,’’ he said.

Hughes said having an NRL team based in the Ipswich area would bolster the rugby league pathway even further.

“I think it is fantastic and I think it will be something that will just add another level of interest,’’ Hughes said.

“There is just so many people in this area and this region. It will be even more of a spotlight and focus on this area and this region, where well known rugby league greats have come from and will come in the future.

“Anything that generates that interest is only a positive thing.’’