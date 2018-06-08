Kids schooled in skills for 'space jobs'

Students Helen Lee and Luke Witt check out the Boeing demonstration at Bremer High on Friday with Boeing Super Hornet and Growler sustainment program manager Chris Gray.

STUDENT Luke Witt is fascinated by the vast expanse of space and what makes a plane's engine work.

This week the 12-year-old Bremer State High School student got up close and personal with parts of a real-life aircraft and learned more about what it takes to work in the aerospace industry.

"I love space,” Luke said.

"You just never know what's out there.

"When I finish school, I want to help with studies into space programs.”

Students Melody McKenzie and Holly Newton check out the Boeing demonstration at Bremer High on Friday. Rob Williams

Literacy, as students were told on Friday, is an essential skill for Luke to learn if he wants a career in aerospace.

Students at Bremer State High School get a lesson in aerospace technology from Boeing Australia.

The lesson was brought to life during a school visit from Boeing Australia, which partners with the Australian Defence Force to deliver large and complex projects.

Boeing's work includes managing various technical aspects of the planes based at Amberley including engineering, logistics, maintenance, support and upgrades for the fleet of Super Hornets.

Students were shown how essential literacy would be in their future careers through examples such as reading and comprehending safety instructions.

Bremer State High School's literacy curriculum manager Emma Sinclair said the hands-on session would help motivate students, some of whom struggle with reading and writing.

"We do have some students with significant literacy challenges,” Ms Sinclair said.

"We can teach them in the classroom but that doesn't compare to actually doing it themselves.

"Many students don't see a link between literacy in the classroom and practical application, so activities like this help demonstrate how they will need that skill when they leave.

"It's about motivating them with real world examples.”

Boeing program manager Super Hornet and Growler sustainment Chris Gray said anyone hoping to land a job in aerospace would need high literacy levels, along with the ability to problem solve, communicate and plan.