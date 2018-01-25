Kids on the run after car thefts in region

Tara started with APN in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After two-and-a-half years working on APN papers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in February 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly.

BREAKING: At least four juveniles are on the run from police after a series of serious incidents in Toowoomba early this morning.

The events started about 5.15am when a Mazda CX-5 was stolen from Rangeville with witnesses reporting to police the car was seen headed east from Toowoomba.

Police tracked the vehicle travelling at speed on the Warrego Highway where it crashed at a set of roadworks between Helidon and Withcott, Sergeant Jason Steinhardt said.

There were four juveniles inside the car when it crashed into another vehicle, reported stolen from Springfield, overnight.

The occupants of both cars, all believed to be juveniles, then ran into bushland and were tracked a short distance by police.

However, the group is then believed to have stolen another car, a grey Toyota Corolla, from a home on Anthony's Rd at Withcott.

That vehicle was last seen travelling on the Warrego Highway towards Ipswich where it has since evaded police.

Sgt Steinhardt said the offenders remained at large and urged the public to report any sightings of the car to police.