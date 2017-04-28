Kids revealed as real victims in ice epidemic: study

CHILDREN have emerged as the victims in the ice epidemic sweeping the nation and Ipswich is no exception.

New data has revealed one in every three children in the need of state protection during 2016 had a parent using the drug ice with neglect listed as the most common form of child abuse.

The trend has been labelled "alarming" by the State Government which says Queensland parents known to the child protection system now use ice more often than alcohol.

The statistics have been released ahead of the first official 'ice summit' to be held in Rockhampton and come from the first-year long study conducted into the drug habits of families known to the Department.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said 60 per cent of the children who had a parent using ice were aged under 5-years-old.

"It's especially concerning to me that so many children whose parents were using ice were so young," Minister Fentiman said.

In August, drug use in Ipswich accounted for more referrals to the Ipswich Alcohol and Other Drugs Services than alcohol; for the first time ever.

Since September 2013 referrals for methamphetamine related issues in Ipswich have doubled and the number of third party referrals is on the rise as families desperately try to encourage users to seek help.

The latest study has found where parents were using ice 78 per cent had a criminal history, 73 per cent had a mental illness and 68 per cent had experienced domestic violence.

For the children involved, the most common form of abuse was neglect, followed by emotional harm, physical harm and sexual abuse.

Ms Fentiman said it was a positive sign that it was concerned family members, friends and neighbours who were the ones alerting authorities when they believed a child was at risk.

"In 22 per cent of cases, the referral to child safety came from a concerned family member, friend or neighbour, which shows our message about everyone playing their part to keep kids safe is starting to hit home," she said.

"This is why it is so important to continue that message about everyone in the community having a role to play to keep our kids safe.

"But the prevalence of ice use also tells us that we need to continue to invest in early intervention and prevention services to provide mums and dads with hands-on, in-home help so they can be better parents."