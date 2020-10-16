Menu
Laidley Kindergarten Kids. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Education

Kids reveal why this Laidley kindy is the best in town

Ali Kuchel
16th Oct 2020 3:47 PM
THERE'S something about dinosaurs and painting at Laidley Kindergarten that the children just love.

Whether it's painting pictures of their families or playing with the dinosaurs outside, they were the two most popular responses kids gave when asked what they enjoyed the most.

 

Laidley Kindergarten student Phoebe says it's the best kindy because she loves doing the puzzles and going on the computer. “I love playing outside and going on the swings”. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Laidley Kindergarten student Phoebe says it's the best kindy because she loves doing the puzzles and going on the computer. “I love playing outside and going on the swings”. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

Laidley Kindy was one of three schools that ranked as exceeding expectations when assessed by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.

 

Luca enjoys playing with the trucks and cars and playing with the train tracks. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Luca enjoys playing with the trucks and cars and playing with the train tracks. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

The result was handed to the kindy during its last assessment in 2014 under educator Barbara Buchannan.

 

Laidley Kindergarten student Tahlyn loves his kindy because he gets to play with the shovel and do digging. “And painting because its fun”. Tahlyn mostly paints his dad and turtles. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Laidley Kindergarten student Tahlyn loves his kindy because he gets to play with the shovel and do digging. “And painting because its fun”. Tahlyn mostly paints his dad and turtles. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

But today, Anna Feeney runs the show, and says she has big shoes to fill.

 

Laidley kindy student Alaina loves painting, dancing and singing. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Laidley kindy student Alaina loves painting, dancing and singing. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

"It's been fabulous to work in a centre that's exceeding and that's got community support," Mrs Feeney said.

 

Laidley Kindergarten student Lacey says she enjoys singing and painting the most. “Painting because you can paint papers and boxes, and singing because you can dance and sing”. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Laidley Kindergarten student Lacey says she enjoys singing and painting the most. “Painting because you can paint papers and boxes, and singing because you can dance and sing”. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

"I took over from Mrs Buchannan who had been here for 24 plus years, so it was big shoes to fill, but it's been a fantastic journey."

 

At kindy, Fletcher loves playing in the water and on the spider swing. Photo: Ali Kuchel
At kindy, Fletcher loves playing in the water and on the spider swing. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

Mrs Feeney has been the kindy director for the past three years, and said it's extremely tough to gain an exceeding expectations ranking.

 

Laidley Kindergarten student Skye enjoys painting her older brother Ryan. She also loves playing with the blocks. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Laidley Kindergarten student Skye enjoys painting her older brother Ryan. She also loves playing with the blocks. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

"There's seven quality areas to meet and exceed in," she said.

 

Mason likes playing with the dinosaurs and playing in the home corner where he plays babies. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Mason likes playing with the dinosaurs and playing in the home corner where he plays babies. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

She said the key to doing well was having a child-focused, play based learning.

 

Maniyah’s favourite part about Kindy is painting rainbows and building bridges with the blocks. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Maniyah’s favourite part about Kindy is painting rainbows and building bridges with the blocks. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

"It's about supporting each child individual with their personal goals and allow them to strive to their best and develop at their own individual rates," she said.

 

Dakota says she loves dinosaurs. And when she comes to kindy she loves sliding down the pole and the slide. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Dakota says she loves dinosaurs. And when she comes to kindy she loves sliding down the pole and the slide. Photo: Ali Kuchel
laidley kindy lockyer valley
