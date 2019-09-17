Kids play chicken with peak hour traffic

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.

AFTER leaving the school grounds, three school girls scared motorists while playing a game of chicken with oncoming traffic in North Mackay .

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were "acting silly around traffic" on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.

It is understood the girls were running through traffic and yelling at passing cars.

The spokesman said when police officers arrived they spoke to the children and advised them to stop.

He said no formal warnings were issued.

"This is kids being stupid. But no one was hurt, no one was injured," the spokesman said.

He would not comment if the girls' school had been contacted about the incident.