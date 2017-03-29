Kids on board as Sustainable Ipswich strategy launched

LAUNCH: Ipswich North State School captain Mei Jones and Ipswich Koala Protection Society's Maureen Hall with Seren, and Marilyn Spletter with Princess Leia.

THE YOUTH of the city learned all about the importance of sustainability when Ipswich City Council launched its sustainability strategy at Ipswich North State School this morning.

The council states its objective with the strategy, called Sustainable Ipswich, is all "about managing the growth of our city by working together with the community, industry and other levels of government to protect and enhance our environment and its liveability for current and future generations”.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society vice-president Marilyn Spletter was on hand with orphaned koalas Seren and Princess Leia and educated children about sustainability in relation to koalas.

"It is important for the kids to live with all wildlife and hopefully that will come through education,” she said.

"A lot of the koala rescues I do are because of car hits and dog attacks because people don't know there are koalas in the area.

"You have to start with educating (on sustainability) first and as you get older it is bred into you.”

The council's strategy outlines four key pathways including the promotion of city wide sustainability through education, awareness and community involvement and the protection of urban ecology and the natural environment.

Targets set include having 10,000 residents involved in conservation and sustainability activities each year and planting 150,000 new trees by 2021.

Corporate sustainability and supporting sustainable industry are other key pathways.

The council will work with partners towards becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2021 while 10,000 tonnes of waste will be diverted from landfill so it can be reprocessed and add value to local product and industry.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said it was significant the launch was at a school with young students.

"It is important because this is about their future,” he said.

"This is about people understanding that while we are a growth city the environment and sustainability is all about young kids and the community getting involved in a partnership.”

Environment Minister Steven Miles gets up close and personal with Maureen Hall with Seren and Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale. Rob Williams

He said the strategy had set measurable targets and that he would chair a Sustainability Advisory Group which will include councillors Kerry Silver, David Morrison, Wayne Wendt and Sheila Ireland.

As part of the launch, the council has also signed an MOU with the State Government to assist with the development of sustainability initiatives.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said the council had "the runs on the board” already through initiatives such as securing 6400 hectares under the Natural Area Conservation program, approximately 7000 hectares under voluntary conservation agreements and protecting 11403 hectares under Land for Wildlife agreements.

He said the retrofitting of 2500 energy efficient LED technology streetlights had saved ratepayers money and brought environmental benefits.