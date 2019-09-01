Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Kids not toilet trained by the time they start prep

by Stephanie Bennett
1st Sep 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREPPIES are being sent to their first day of "big school" unable to use the bathroom, open their lunch box or blow their nose, a long-serving Brisbane principal has revealed.

Our Lady of the Rosary principal, Andrew Oberthur, told the Sunday Mail during his 17 years in the top job he had seen children sent to school lacking basic hygiene skills including not being fully toilet-trained, with teachers expected to pick up the slack.

NAPLAN: QLD'S TOP 20 SCHOOLS FOR EVERY GRADE

TOP 50 BEST NAPLAN SCHOOLS REVEALED

TOP 50 MOST IMPROVED NAPLAN SCHOOLS

FULL NAPLAN LIST: HOW EVERY QLD SCHOOL PERFORMED

Our Lady of the Rosary School Principal Andrew Oberthur. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Our Lady of the Rosary School Principal Andrew Oberthur. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Mr Oberthur said the readiness of first year student had declined further in recent years with the spike in screen time for young children further impacting their social development.

He said the number of kids starting school with poor language or speaking skills was also on the rise.

"We say to families that we anticipate prep students to be fully toilet-trained, and to be able to do things such as open their lunch box and wash their hands," he said.

"It's not that teachers won't teach those things, but it does take away from their teaching time.

"It's a life skill - it's not reading, writing and arithmetic."

There were also issues with prep students unable hold a pencil or paintbrush correctly, or lacking fundamental social skills such as being able to share or wait when asked.

Mr Oberthur said issues could arise from children not being exposed to good early education programs, or spending too long on devices.

He said some children even have difficulty sitting up properly at their desks due to poor core strength from too much time on devices instead of playing outside.

"When families use mobile phones and iPads as babysitting devices for multiple hours a day, then the children are not having to engage in speech and language," he said.

Queensland Teacher's Union President, Kevin Bates, said teachers and principals around the state, and likely the country, were being faced with young pupils not ready for formal schooling.

"There is a level of concern regarding the preparedness of students and there is ongoing debate about whether the starting age should be increased," he said.

"For some four and a half year olds even the most basic things can be a challenge, there is a view that when it comes to formal schooling the later they start, the better.

"In Scandinavian countries children start school at 7, after years of engaging them in early education.

"Quality early education is so important, three might seem very young, but it's a crucial time in a child's development, everything that happens then has an impact."

Gold Coast mum of two Ebony Foley decided to delay her daughter's starting year into prep in an effort to give Emelia, 5, the best chance at a straightforward schooling career.

Pacific Pines mum Ebony Foley will hold her daughter Emelia, 5, from prep for a year. Picture: Adam Head
Pacific Pines mum Ebony Foley will hold her daughter Emelia, 5, from prep for a year. Picture: Adam Head

Born in April, Emelia would've been one of the youngest in her class - something Ms Foley, a primary school teacher, said had the potential to not only disadvantage her now, but also in her later years.

"Being clever has nothing to do with it," Ms Foley said.

"When people say 'oh but she's so ready,' I think, well what constitutes as 'ready?'

"It's also about being older and getting into grades 11 and 12 and having to pick career paths. I want to make sure she's mature and as ready as she can be for that."

Ms Foley, who had done extensive research into the benefits if kids starting school at a later age, said if she had a choice Emelia and her two-year-old sister Charlotte would be kept home for longer.

Mr Oberthur, who has authored a book titled Are You Ready for Primary School This Year?, has introduced a school readiness program at his school to help parents and kids prepare.

"Schools and parents need to work together - we've got to get on the same page," he said.

More Stories

editors picks education parenting prep school teachers

Top Stories

    Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    premium_icon Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    News 'Obviously it's a learning curve, there's so many different techniques and advice people try and give you and you've got to try what suits you as a family'.

    Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    premium_icon Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    News Here is your opportunity to pick up plenty of bargains

    ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    premium_icon ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    News The inquest is investigating the death of three teens

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Tennis "This is an incredible court. New York is an incredible city"