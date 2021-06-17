Kids’ meals you can make with a hotel room iron

If you’re sick of eating out or on a bit of a budget, there are some basic meals you can make in a hotel room without a kitchenette.

Squeezy pouches are a parent's best friend, especially when travelling.

All you need is a bib and voila, dinner is served. But if you're away for more than a few days, there's only so many purées your kid will tolerate. If you're sick of eating out or on a bit of a budget, there are some basic meals you can make in a hotel room without a kitchenette.

You'll need the kettle, the iron and ironing board, extra tableware from room service and a quick trip to a supermarket. These meals are actually just as good for adults as they are for kids.

First, clear everything you don't need and make yourself a kitchen bench. I like to pop all the booze and sodas in the closet to maximise space in the mini bar. Just don't forget to put them back before you leave.

An excellent toasted sandwich hack is coming right up. Picture: Getty

I also bring tupperware from home to store excess ingredients and leftovers. You could even do the grocery run at your local supermarket and bring them with you.

Couscous

All you need to make couscous is hot water, a bit of butter and a hand towel. Use a glass to measure out the couscous and put it in a bowl with a knob of butter and pinch of salt. Next, pour equal parts of boiling water over the couscous. Cover for five to 10 minutes, then add an extra teaspoon or two of butter and mix until it's fluffy. If it's still not cooked enough, add a splash of hot water and cover again. Then add whatever you like. I usually add tomato paste, grated cheese and peas. You can pick any vegetables your kids like to eat (corn, chickpeas, capsicum cherry tomatoes). The mini tinned vegetables are super convenient for hotel stays; no leftovers, they are pre-cooked and require no chopping. If you're having breakfast at the hotel, nab a few mini butters for this meal.

Porridge

Sometimes you need to branch out from the squeezy pouches ... Picture: Getty

This is the same concept as the couscous minus the hand towel. Add a dash of complimentary milk from the mini bar before serving to make it creamier. Then top with fruit that requires minimal preparation. Bananas are easy to break apart into small pieces or chuck in a few sultanas or berries.

Quesadilla

You can actually get pretty crafty with an iron. For this, you'll need aluminium foil, the iron, the ironing board, a hand towel and an exclusion zone for your kids. Buy a pack of tortillas, grated cheese, sachet or small tub of tomato paste and any other filings you like (corn, black beans, capsicum, salami). To avoid leaving a mess, wrap your iron in aluminium foil.

Lay out a sheet of aluminium foil and place a tortilla in the centre. You'll want a generous overhang of foil all around it. Assemble your quesadilla with your fillings, but don't over fill it. Next, put another wrap on top and seal your meal with another sheet of aluminium. Fold the sheets together, place the hand towel on the ironing board and your quesadilla parcel on top.

On tonight's hotel room menu? Cheesy quesadillas. Picture: Getty

Iron out your quesadilla till you can smell the cheese melting and flip the package over to crisp up the other side. Open the aluminium carefully, slide the quesadilla onto a plate and enjoy. If you're feeling adventurous, add toppings such as avocado, sour cream and jalapenos.

Toasted sandwiches

With the same method, you can also make ham and cheese toasties. Because you don't want to end up with a huge pack of ham permeating the hotel's mini bar, look out for the snack packs of crackers, deli meat and cheese.

