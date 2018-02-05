Kid’s ‘life ruined’ by Super Bowl selfie

Selfie Kid with Justin Timberlake during the half time show

HE could go on to win a Nobel Prize, but the kid who stole the spotlight from Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl LII half time show is certain to live his whole life known as the selfie kid.

The fan became a human plaything for the internet after he stole the show in a moment of perfect, awkward comedy during the popstar's half time performance of I Can't Stop This Feeling.

The young spectator's awkward appearance in front of the live international broadcast to 100 million viewers briefly upstaged the former NSYNC star in the middle of his ditty.

The broadcast showed the young fan freeze and look down at his phone as Timberlake walked around towards him looking for some energy during the half time performance.

Our mate, selfie kid, gave him nothing.

He eventually recovered to fumble through his phone and attempt to steal a selfie with Timberlake after giving up his bumbling attempt to sing along to the tune he clearly didn't know.

Eventually, two hours later, the mystery fan was revealed.

According to twincities.com, the cult-figure is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna from Hingham, near Boston, in Massachusetts.

"I just thought to myself, 'I'll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'" McKenna said.

"I just went for it."

He became an instant internet hit.

Timberlake brutally dragging this kid down with him pic.twitter.com/gKaUov2yJC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 5, 2018

this kid pretending he knows who tf Justin Timberlake is is the equivalent of me yelling at my dad to take a selfie with Nick Jonas #superbowl pic.twitter.com/noEAXLV328 — Her Campus (@HerCampus) February 5, 2018

His phone was melting down from the number of messages he received while still at the game. His father, John McKenna, said his phone was on fire too.

"It's been so crazy," McKenna said.

"I don't even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It's insane.

"My phone is almost dead. I've gotten so many notifications. I've got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.

"It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place," Ryan McKenna added. "Then all of a sudden I'm up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can't believe it."

Then he experienced the flip side of fame when he became an immediate contender for best meme of 2018.