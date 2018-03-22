Kids' letters lift troop morale while overseas

Following on from their success last year, Australia Post Springfield has been busy joining forces with local schools to donate letters and care packages for local serving troops.

IT'S a small gesture, but something that has a big impact on Australian troops serving overseas.

Australia Post Springfield in conjunction with local schools have been busy creating care packages to send to troops for Anzac Day.

Major Matthew Rose has received packages while on deployment and said it was always a huge morale booster.

"From my own experience they're definitely well received and it's always nice to know people are thinking of us,” Maj Rose said.

"To get a handwritten letter from a child is really nice and I would always make the effort to write back.”

Each year thousands of care packages are sent to troops for Anzac Day and Australia Post Springfield manager Beck Seage said she was excited to see the level of interest continue to grow.

"This is our third year sending packages- last year we had 260 parcels and this year we have around 350,” Ms Seage said.

"It's a great way of showing our local community we have lots of defence force families in our schools and to help them understand the sacrifices our service men and women make.”

Springfield Lakes State School, Springfield Central State School, The Springfield Anglican College, St Augustine's College and St Peters Lutheran College were all involved in this year's campaign.

Springfield Lakes State School defence transition aide Kim Roberts said she has seen first hand the impact these care packages had on families.

"Because defence families are posted in different locations every two to three years, they have to move their children in and out of schools,” Ms Roberts said.

"It means a lot to these children to see the community get behind and support the defence force and gives them a real boost to know other people are thinking of their mums or dads.”

Items typically donated are food, toiletries, puzzles, magazines and letters of support.