Toddler hurt as thief, shop worker scuffle over stolen drill

TWO toddlers were injured when an Ipswich man whose "bad thoughts" led him to try and steal a drill pushed a hardware store manager who fell onto a pram.

One child suffered concussion when his head struck concrete floor.

Photos of injuries suffered by the brothers aged two and one were submitted as Crown evidence in the District Court at Ipswich in the case against Keanu Freitag.

Keanu Andrew Freitag, 25, pleaded guilty to unlawful assault of the employee at Springfield on September 25, 2016; unlawful assault causing bodily harm (to a child); unlawful assault causing bodily harm (to a child); and attempted stealing.

His de-facto, Jessica Joan Hill, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted stealing. She took no part in the assaults.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw said the couple were at the Masters store when Freitag decided to steal a drill and other items, telling Hill to distract the door attendant.

But at the door Freitag was told to pay for the goods in the box he was holding.

He did not let go of the box and there was "a minor push" and the box was shoved into the store manager.

The box fell and the manager fell and he accidently struck other customers aged two and one who were injured as a result when the manager fell back onto a pram.

Ms Shaw said the two-year old was knocked to the ground and his head hit the concrete. He suffered concussion and minor bruises to his arms.

The box held a drill and items worth around $260 and other people had chased Freitag.

After his arrest Freitag told police that he had "bad thoughts" to steal.

And Hill said she was aware of the stealing but not been happy about it.

Ms Shaw said Hill's offending had been very low level and it was clear Freitag had not intended to injure the children in the incident at a busy store entry.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Freitag was very remorseful, with Ms Hill saying he'd been quite distressed that he may have injured the children.

The Redbank Plains couple also had two children of their own.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Freitag decided, for some silly reason, to steal a drill and when stopped by an employee each had hold of the box and he pushed the employee which had unintended consequences when he fell.

In a victim impact statement their father revealed the impact that the incident had on them, saying it left their parents in a state of high anxiety, and that their father had not been able to protect them at the time.

Hill was put on a good behaviour bond for 12 months with a $300 own recognisance. No conviction recorded.

Freitag was sentenced to a supervised 18-month probation order, a conviction not recorded.