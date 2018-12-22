Menu
Kids injured after ute ploughs into cyclists

by Talisa Eley
22nd Dec 2018 1:42 PM
TWO children have been taken to hospital after a ute ploughed into a group on cyclists at Carrara.

Around 20 bike riders were at the corner of Nerang-Broadbeach Rd and Nielsens Rd just before 7am on Saturday when a driver lost control on the wet roads.

Police and paramedics said the vehicle struck the two children, aged around 10, before colliding with a tree.

The children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The female driver was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

