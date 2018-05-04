Kids in highway havoc

FOUR Ipswich boys appeared in the Children's Court yesterday after allegedly triggering a dramatic police pursuit in two stolen cars.

Wednesday afternoon's drama was triggered after a stolen BMW SUV that Ipswich police had been on the lookout for was involved in a break-in at a Springfield house.

Police allege the keys to a sports sedan were taken.

Two offenders then drove off in each of the stolen vehicles.

Police tracking the sports sedan with the help of Polair deployed a tyre stinger on the Ipswich Motorway at Riverview about 2pm.

The disabled vehicle continued on towards Collingwood Park.

Two occupants fled at Duncan St but were arrested a short time later.

A 16-year-old Riverview boy was charged with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Police continued to keep a lookout for the BMW SUV, which had been reported stolen from NSW on April 25.

It wasn't until 5.45pm that the Polair chopper spotted it at Inala. The chopper followed the car as it travelled along the Ipswich Motorway into Ipswich before heading back to Inala.

"The vehicle was observed allegedly travelling at high speeds and through a number of red traffic lights, failing to stop for police," a police statement said.

Police punctured the vehicle's tyres on Freeman Rd at Richlands, with the occupants fleeing on foot. Police caught two suspects nearby.

A 15-year-old North Booval boy was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property and driving of a vehicle without a licence.

A 16-year-old Gailes boy was charged with two counts of stealing and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.