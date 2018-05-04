Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Kids in highway havoc

Andrew Korner
by
4th May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Ipswich boys appeared in the Children's Court yesterday after allegedly triggering a dramatic police pursuit in two stolen cars.

Wednesday afternoon's drama was triggered after a stolen BMW SUV that Ipswich police had been on the lookout for was involved in a break-in at a Springfield house.

Police allege the keys to a sports sedan were taken.

Two offenders then drove off in each of the stolen vehicles.

Police tracking the sports sedan with the help of Polair deployed a tyre stinger on the Ipswich Motorway at Riverview about 2pm.

The disabled vehicle continued on towards Collingwood Park.

Two occupants fled at Duncan St but were arrested a short time later.

A 16-year-old Riverview boy was charged with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Police continued to keep a lookout for the BMW SUV, which had been reported stolen from NSW on April 25.

It wasn't until 5.45pm that the Polair chopper spotted it at Inala. The chopper followed the car as it travelled along the Ipswich Motorway into Ipswich before heading back to Inala.

"The vehicle was observed allegedly travelling at high speeds and through a number of red traffic lights, failing to stop for police," a police statement said.

Police punctured the vehicle's tyres on Freeman Rd at Richlands, with the occupants fleeing on foot. Police caught two suspects nearby.

A 15-year-old North Booval boy was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property and driving of a vehicle without a licence.

A 16-year-old Gailes boy was charged with two counts of stealing and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

burglary children's court unlawful use of a motor vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MUM'S PAIN: Rapist dad helps raise child born of sex attack

    MUM'S PAIN: Rapist dad helps raise child born of sex attack

    News WHEN Tamara looks into the blue-grey eyes of her little girl, she is reminded of the "monster" who fathered the sweet-natured youngster.

    • 4th May 2018 5:35 AM
    Some Ipswich men use rape, pregnancy to control partners

    Some Ipswich men use rape, pregnancy to control partners

    News 'Sexual violence comes with a sense of shame'

    • 4th May 2018 5:35 AM
    Former Ipswich mayor Pisasale dragged into probe

    premium_icon Former Ipswich mayor Pisasale dragged into probe

    News Former mayor facing a total of 10 charges

    • 4th May 2018 5:18 AM
    Top field to battle in $5000 race of intrigue

    premium_icon Top field to battle in $5000 race of intrigue

    Athletics Picking the winner provides testing athletic challenge

    Local Partners