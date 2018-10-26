Kids have a blast exploring space

IT DOESN'T take a rocket scientist to excite hundreds of kids about space. Or maybe it does.

Former NASA risk manager and engineer Mike Lutomski wowed more than 400 Ipswich primary school students with his out-of-this-world stories of space exploration and the science and technology behind space flight.

He spoke to the Year 3-6 students at the Space and Sustainability Day, which was held at the University of Southern Queensland's (USQ) Springfield and Ipswich campuses this week.

Having worked nearly 30 years at NASA and in the private industry, he shared his experiences about building space craft and working for the International Space Station program.

Mr Lutomski said he enjoyed educating young people about space flight, sustainability and climate change.

"STEM is very important for society because we need to have scientists and people inventing things so the world can continue to evolve,” he said.

"Space is a good vehicle for inspiring young people to study and research things like medicine, climate change or energy efficiency because we need to find clever ways to produce sustainable energy.

"I encourage kids to respect the planet and to care for what I call this spaceship Earth that we live on because it's not like we can go to another place to live. Not for a long time anyway.”

Mr Lutomski made a big impression on the enthusiastic youngsters, but none more so than Sam O'Neill.

The Ipswich Junior Grammar School student was so inspired by Mr Lutomski, he built a rocket for him during one of the program's activities afterwards.

"I had a blast and really enjoyed listening to Mike talk about what happens in space,” Sam said.

"I have always wanted to be an astronaut because I reckon it would be cool to go to space.”

The Space and Sustainability Day was aimed at raising aspirations and inspiring the next generation to work towards careers in science, engineering and technology.

The students had the opportunity to play with plasma balls, learn about atoms and elements and operate USQ's 737 flight simulator.

They also heard from CSIRO's Bill Flynn and retired high school teacher Ian Stuart, who teaches atomic theory to primary school students.

Event organiser USQ Professor Marie Kavanagh said the University was thrilled to have an excellent line-up of speakers for the day.

"The main purpose of the event was to encourage the students to reach for the stars and expand their horizons,” Professor Kavanagh said.

"By listening to these inspirational speakers talk about the magic of science and where that can lead, we hope students walked away feeling inspired and empowered to play their part in creating a sustainable future.”

Funding for the event was provided by an AQ Engaging Science Grant and support from major sponsors Northrop Grumman, CSIRO, Greater Springfield City Group and Enactus USQ.

Schools that participated in the event included St Peters Lutheran College (Springfield), Ipswich Junior Grammar School, Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School, St Augustine's College, Woodcrest State College, Hymba Yumba, Union Institute of Language, Ipswich Grammar School and Bethany Lutheran Primary School.